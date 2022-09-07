Thousands of incoming students marked the beginning of their college careers Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s convocation.
This year, UW-Madison is ushering in around 8,600 freshmen — the largest freshman class in the university’s history — and about 1,100 new transfer students. The freshman class was selected from a pool of over 60,000 applicants, which Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said was “one of our most competitive years ever.”
Those students filled the court and lower bowl of the Kohl Center, with many excitedly anticipating the first day of school on Wednesday. The theme among this year’s speakers revolved around embracing diversity, being true to oneself and stepping out of one’s comfort zone.
“You all are going to be a very special class to me because we’re starting here together,” said Mnookin, who began her tenure at UW-Madison in August. “We will work hard to make sure that you feel safe and supported and that every one of you knows that you belong here.”
‘Be real and be kind’
Professor Brian McInnes, a member of the Ojibwe nation, kicked off the event by briefing students on the history of Wisconsin’s 12 First Nations. McInnes then taught students how to say words of welcome in different Native languages. He prompted the audience to recite the phrase “bozho jak wiye,” or “greetings to everyone,” in the Potawatomi language.
Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs, additionally encouraged students to “be real and be kind.” She riffed off the growing social media app BeReal, an unfiltered platform which prompts users to take a photo with both their front- and rear-facing cameras in a random two-minute period.
“While the Instagram view of college life is fun and adventurous, the real one is more like hanging out in your res hall room, sometimes by yourself,” she said. “Some days it will be hard and messy. It's all part of the learning process."
LaVar Charleston, chief diversity officer, also told students to “bring your whole selves to this space.” He added that diversity is UW-Madison’s “greatest source of strength” and encouraged students to seek help when they need it.
“In those moments of self doubt,” he said, “just remember: You belong here.”
Initial results from the 2021 Campus Climate Survey, released in May, show that three-quarters of students find UW-Madison to be a safe, welcoming and respectful place where they feel they belong.
But students from historically underrepresented and marginalized groups rated the campus climate less highly than their peers. Still, their responses were broadly favorable and the gap in reported perceptions did not change from when the survey was last conducted in 2016.
Redefining the college experience
Student speaker Marina Kerekes, a junior, also shared her educational journey at convocation. She began college studying pre-law, but changed to anthropology after taking a psychology course that helped spark her love for primate behavior. This summer, she embarked on a research trip studying howler monkeys in Costa Rica.
Kerekes urged students to shed their preconceived notions of the college experience. “The only certainty is that your experience will happen here at UW,” she said. “What you make of it is up to you.”
Mnookin closed the ceremony by promoting the concept of “sifting and winnowing,” a phrase that has served as a symbol of UW-Madison's dedication to free thought and the exchange of ideas. She told students to welcome a diversity of viewpoints — including ideas they may strongly disagree with.
“You’re going to explore many different issues and ideas across lots of different academic fields,” she said. “It’ll stretch you, and there will be days when it might not feel comfortable. That’s part of what academic freedom and freedom of speech are about.”
The event left freshmen Sahil Shah and Luca Photopoulos with excitement for the new school year and favorable impressions of the chancellor.
“I think she spoke really well. I really liked her,” Shah said. “She just seems like she's going to make this place better.”
“I’m excited to start off the school year,” Photopoulos added. “I was coming in here a little bit worried, but they kept on reiterating that everything will be OK.”