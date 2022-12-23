A massive spending plan to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year has been passed by Congress, including millions of dollars in investments for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The $1.7 trillion bipartisan omnibus package passed in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate this week, with President Joe Biden expected to sign the legislation into law Friday. The House’s approval Friday came just hours before the midnight deadline to avert a partial shutdown of federal agencies.
UW-Madison programs are set to receive around $8 million in the spending bill.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, both members of the Senate and House appropriations committees, voted to pass the legislation.
“For the second year in a row, I’m proud to have worked in a bipartisan way to deliver direct support from Washington to Wisconsin,” Baldwin said in a statement. “ By working with folks from across Wisconsin, I am proud to deliver federal support that responds to the unique needs of so many different communities.”
In total, the senator secured over $225.7 million for Wisconsin projects in the omnibus appropriations bill for the 2023 fiscal year.
Pocan was additionally granted 15 community project funding awards for Wisconsin’s 2nd congressional district.
“These projects will reach every corner of the district and I look forward to seeing the impact of these projects for years to come,” he said in a statement.
Some of the funded initiatives at UW-Madison include:
$1 million for the campus’ aging helium plant. The investment will go toward updating the facility, which is used by federal researchers who are funded by the National Institutes of Health; the National Science Foundation; the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
$1 million for the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery. The university’ research institute will expand student-led research for new antibiotics and offer additional STEM opportunities.
$6 million for the Marshfield Agricultural Research Station’s dairy facilities. The funds will be used to expand the Marathon County facilities used by UW-Madison and U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers. The project includes constructing permanent offices, meeting spaces and facilities for 24-hour animal studies.