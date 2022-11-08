Eager to vote, students filed into the Union South polling place Tuesday afternoon at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with many citing abortion as their reason for turning out.
Sophomore Katie Perkins said there was a “constant flow of people” at the polling place since she began working her shift as an election official at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“I’ve seen a lot of students registering for the first time,” Perkins said as a line of student voters began to form behind her. “Everyone has been crazy about voting the past couple of months.”
Like other UW-Madison voters who spoke to the Cap Times on Election Day, sophomore and poll worker Laine Bottemiller said she expects this year’s youth turnout to reach historic rates for a midterm.
“In my journalism class, we did a poll of who's voted already, who's planning to vote and who's voted absentee,” she said. “Everyone had their hand raised at some point, so I think there's going to be very high turnout.”
The Institute for Democracy and Higher Education at Tufts University ranks Wisconsin as the No. 1 state where young voters could have a particularly high likelihood of influencing election results in the governor's race and No. 5 in the Senate race.
In a state where candidates have won by about 1 percentage point, the youth vote could prove consequential, especially for Democratic candidates.
Nearly 60% of U.S. voters ages 18 to 25 identify as Democrats, according to the Pew Research Center. And the latest Marquette University Law School poll shows both Wisconsin’s races for governor and U.S. Senate as toss-ups, with the final outcome likely coming down to turnout.
“Young voters obviously are needed for a Democratic candidate to win, so we’re excited to see so many young people in line,” said Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, president and executive director of NextGen America, a progressive group which mobilizes youth voters. “The youth vote is a really critical component for any Democrat to win, especially in a place like Wisconsin.”
According to data from UW-Madison, nearly 4,200 people voted early through the university’s in-person absentee locations at Memorial Union and Union South. Videos posted on social media showed long lines wrapped throughout Memorial Union on Friday, the last day of early voting at UW-Madison.
On Election Day, incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — who’s facing a challenge from Republican Tim Michels — made a stop at UW-Madison’s Library Mall to speak with young voters. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s hoping to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, visited Milwaukee Area Technical College, UW-Milwaukee and Marquette University to encourage students to vote.
At the Union South polling place, several UW-Madison students cited abortion rights as their top motivator to vote. NextGen’s Ramirez said the economy, racial equity and climate change are also mobilizing young people this year.
“A lot of the things I care about are in jeopardy,” said UW-Madison senior Reyna Koran, who additionally served as a poll worker on Election Day. “Even if this isn’t a presidential election, local elections are very important too.”
Koran fielded questions from students on where to cast their ballots and the documents needed to vote. For out-of-state students, that process can be tricky, added Bottemiller, who helped print student voter IDs at Union South.
She said student IDs issued by state colleges and universities in Wisconsin are insufficient for voting, requiring many out-of-state students to obtain a separate voter ID to vote. On top of that, they must also present proof of enrollment to get the card and proof of residence to register.
One freshman, an out-of-state student who asked to remain anonymous, told the Cap Times he used an underage drinking citation as his proof of residence.
“The process was smooth,” the student said, laughing. “If I’m going to live here for four years, I may as well have a say in what’s going on here.”