In the biomedical engineering design program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, students craft solutions to real world problems.
The program assigns students to work with companies in need of engineering and design help for various projects. Over the past three semesters, one student group designed an adaptive rowing machine for Johnson Health Tech, a Cottage Grove-based company that manufactures exercise equipment.
The students took the idea from concept to reality, creating a machine fit for both those who use wheelchairs and people who do not have mobility impairments.
“Most gym equipment is not made accessible for people with a wide variety of physical disabilities,” said Josh Andreatta, one of five recent graduates who worked on the design. “We all realized over the course of the project that gyms should embrace the idea of having these adaptable machines to make it more fair and accessible to anyone who wants to exercise.”
While there are a few adaptive rowing machines available on the market, the students noticed that all of them permanently alter the function of the machine, making them useful only for people who use wheelchairs. Their goal was to instead create something unique: a rowing machine that can be converted, with one side for standard users and the other for those who require adaptive features.
“We’re trying to really look at how we can make our devices more adaptive across all aspects and not single out any individual users,” said Staci Quam, an engineer at Johnson Health Tech who worked with the UW-Madison students. “We wanted to propose a standard rowing machine that could also convert to be adaptable, which helps us make it easier to sell to a gym owner, who can have a single piece that all individuals can use instead of two pieces on the floor.”
Using a 3D-printer, the students transformed the standard rowing machine, allowing wheelchair users to strap themselves into place on the adaptive side with a lap bar and move the rope to face them. A display console automatically spins toward the user, with options to change the rope’s resistance.
Throughout the project, Andreatta said the students also tested the product with a group of people, all of whom offered positive feedback. He said they especially liked the console’s automation feature and the intuitiveness of the lap pad to make users feel secure in their workout.
“On the standard side of the rower, it still felt like a good workout, and it felt similar to the mechanism of rowing and the intensity of workout you normally get,” Andreatta said. “That’s what we were going for: to make it comfortable and to make it comparable for workouts on each side of the machine.”
The collaboration is mutually beneficial and “a lot of fun,” exposing students to what it’s like to work as an engineer while allowing the company to explore new products, Quam added.
“It's really fun to see their minds working,” she said. “You pose a problem and you can just see the gears turning.”
While Quam said the company will need to go through the regulatory process in order to put the adaptive rowing machine on the market, she said Johnson Health Tech has made it through internal testing stages for previous student projects. The company will also need to fine-tune the design before selling it.
Still, she added, Johnson Health Tech will take the students’ project and build off of the idea.
“From an engineering perspective, it was really neat to get to work through the design process for so long because we got to work through a lot of design innovations,” Andreatta said. “It was really cool to see how much we improved ourselves, our skills and our design itself — that's what you do in real life at engineering companies.”