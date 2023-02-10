Ahead of his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Pranav Poddutoori scoured Reddit for guidance on which dorms might be best to live in.
Before University Housing assigns residents to their dorm buildings, students send in a ranking of their top preferences. But with 21 residence halls, the options felt overwhelming to Poddutoori. Aside from a few comments from people on internet forums, he struggled to find solid advice on where to live.
Less than a year later, that experience led him and three other UW-Madison students to create MadHousing, a website which allows others to rate and review the campus’ various dorms. Launched last spring, MadHousing shares basic information on UW-Madison’s residence halls and includes users’ ratings on four categories: location, food options, building quality and social life.
“Because it was so hard to find the sources from everywhere, we realized that putting it all into one spot would make it so much easier,” Poddutoori said.
In the past year, the website has amassed thousands of users, with around 300 people leaving their own reviews of the dorms. UW-Madison junior Kevin Phouisangiem, who helped develop MadHousing, said it allows students to glean insight on campus housing without having to sift through dozens of random websites.
“We all really wanted to work on not just a project for ourselves — or a project to pad... a resume — but one that would actually benefit students on this campus,” he said.
The MadHousing team got its start through UW-Madison’s Software Development Club, which tasks members with building a project by the end of the school year. The club pairs students with similar skill levels to work together, said sophomore Aayush Bharadwaj, another of the MadHousing developers.
As the two freshmen on the team, Bharadwaj and Poddutoori had no experience making websites aside from some of the skills they picked up from their computer science coursework. “But we were able to learn really quickly,” Bharadwaj said. “We were able to pick up the skills that can hopefully replicate something like this in the future.”
The four team members learned how to do much of the work “on the fly” and implemented the site’s features as they went along, including language and spam filters, Poddutoori said.
“Figuring out problems, no matter how small, was just really satisfying,” Bharadwaj added. “You're learning something new and also getting something tangible and practical done.”
After a little over two months of work, MadHousing launched in April — just in time for the end of spring semester. That’s when most students vacate the dorms and have their opinions “fresh in their minds,” providing an opportunity to boost the site, Phouisangiem said.
Since then, the team members have met several other students who have used MadHousing to help with their dorm decisions or to leave reviews. Phouisangiem said it’s proof that their “passion project” was all worthwhile.
“It’s a really cool feeling that our website is actually being used,” he said. “It was one of the most rewarding feelings I’ve ever felt to launch this: to make something cool, to see other people interact with it and to have a positive impact.
"That’s why I do computer science — because there are so many possibilities and so many different things you can make to help others.”