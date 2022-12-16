Following three nights of glitz and passion, University of Wisconsin-Madison senior and nuclear engineering student Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 this Thursday night.
Representing the state as Miss Wisconsin, Stanke, of Wausau, wowed the judges in Connecticut with her classical violin performance and advocacy for clean energy.
Beating out 50 other candidates, Stanke is only the third Miss Wisconsin to win Miss America in the contest’s 101-year history. Terry Meeuwsen, of De Pere, became the first Miss Wisconsin to win Miss America 50 years ago. Laura Kaeppeler, from Kenosha, was the last Miss America to represent Wisconsin in 2012.
“Being crowned Miss America 2023 is impossible to put into words — it is a dream come true and has literally changed my life in an instant,” Stanke said in a statement.
The Miss America competition has transformed since it began solely as a beauty pageant in 1921. The nonprofit organization now awards contestants through scholarships and a platform to advocate for their chosen social causes. This week, the Miss America organization awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to the 51 candidates.
In addition to the iconic Miss America crown, Stanke took home a $50,000 scholarship. During night two, her classical violin solo of “Storm” — a section of “Four Seasons” by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi — also won the talent portion. The 20-year-old earned a $2,500 scholarship for the performance.
Part of the Miss America competition also includes two interviews with judges: one in private and another live on stage during the final round. In another social impact pitch portion, the candidates speak about the initiative they would advocate for during their tenure.
A proponent of zero-carbon energy sources, Stanke said in a statement she’d use her title to push for a more sustainable future and break down misconceptions of nuclear power.
As Miss America, Stanke will additionally earn a six-figure salary for the job, which includes a year of serving as a role model for young women, sharing her passion for her chosen social impact initiative and extensive travel. According to the Miss America organization, titleholders often travel 20,000 miles a month and change locations every eight to 24 hours.
“The role of Miss America is not of vanity, but rather community impact and contribution to the crown,” said Shantel Krebs, board chair of the Miss America Organization, in a statement. “Grace has strongly demonstrated her abilities and there is no doubt in our mind she — and all of this year’s class of candidates — are destined for greatness.”
Prior to winning Miss America and Miss Wisconsin this June, Stanke also served as Miss Madison for two years. She has additionally researched nuclear fusion through UW-Madison and worked at Constellation, a company that operates nuclear power plants and is the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy.
The other Miss America 2023 finalists included Miss New York Taryn Delanie Smith as first runner-up; Miss Texas Averie Bishop as second runner-up; Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch as third runner-up; and Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis as fourth runner-up.
Stanke’s Miss America predecessor is Miss Alaska Emma Broyles.