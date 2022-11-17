University of Wisconsin-Madison Athletics and its 23 Division 1 sports teams are an economic engine generating $757 million a year to the Wisconsin economy, according to a report released by the department Wednesday.
That figure is about $150 million more than in 2019, the last time a similar study was conducted. In 2011, UW-Madison athletics’ annual economic impact was $970 million, or over $1.2 billion when adjusted for today’s inflation.
Completed earlier this year by Philadelphia-based consulting firm Econsult Solutions Inc., the latest study also found UW-Madison athletics contributes $462 million annually — 61% of the total impact — to the city of Madison alone.
“On a typical Saturday where we accept almost 80,000 fans through our gates at Camp Randall, each of those events generates $19 million of economic impact to (Wisconsin),” said UW-Madison athletic director Chris McIntosh at a Wednesday “State of the Downtown” event hosted by Downtown Madison, Inc.
Commissioned by UW-Madison athletics, the study analyzed the total economic activity attributed to the department. This is estimated through the department’s direct spending, additional money drawn into the area by students and visitors, and the “spillover” effects of that activity.
It found Badgers athletics supports over 5,600 Wisconsin jobs and generates over $16 million in state tax revenue annually. That’s up from nearly 4,500 jobs and $12 million in tax revenue in 2019.
In Madison, the athletics department also creates 3,360 jobs and $4 million in local tax revenue.
With over 668,000 spectators a year, UW-Madison football produces $134 million in state economic activity annually. Other Badgers sports draw over 560,000 visitors to the city, the report found, netting $57.6 million in annual economic activity to Wisconsin.
In total, athletics draws in 1.9 million visitors each year. Those people spend an estimated $192 million in the state economy through local hospitality, transportation, food and retail industries, generating an annual economic impact of $348 million.
Athletics is additionally projected to spend about $148 million in the 2023 fiscal year, excluding capital investments.
According to the report, this year’s increase in capital spending — including the renovation of Camp Randall Stadium’s south end zone and an expansion of the Kohl Center — has resulted in the rise of economic activity since 2019. Those capital investments yield an annual average of $69 million in state economic impact and support 360 full-time jobs.
"We all know and appreciate the more intangible components of the Wisconsin Athletics experience. The fun, the camaraderie, the joy of attending a Badger game," McIntosh said in a statement. "But it can also be measured in dollars and jobs for the citizens of our state.”