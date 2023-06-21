UW-Madison’s paid parental leave package? There isn’t one

When Savannah Gentry learned her son would be born with a congenital heart defect, she faced the anxiety-ridden question anyone would expect from a mother: Will my baby be OK?
To make matters worse, she wasn’t eligible for paid parental leave as a graduate researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. If she took an unpaid leave of absence to care for her son, she could be cut off from completing her education and lose her insurance as a stipend-based student worker.
Gentry was at the time, in 2021, the sole income earner in her household, so the loss of insurance and a paycheck could have risked the life of her son, who had two open heart surgeries by the time he was 4 months old.
Thanks to a faculty member in UW-Madison’s botany department, Gentry secured funding that allowed her to remain paid and enrolled as a student during her pregnancy leave. Yet by the time she returned to work, she suffered consequences.
She was told she shouldn’t bother applying for research funding: Her department had already given her around $1,000 a month to fund her maternity leave for a semester. The professor told her it was unlikely she’d receive more funding in the future because she hadn’t used the money to actively work for her department. While Gentry felt fortunate the professor understood her situation — she had also given birth during graduate school — she hadn’t expected the repercussions.
“It was like this double-edged sword. I really needed that maternity leave, and I'm glad I got it,” Gentry said. “But having to go through such a hard time and to be reprimanded in this way, even though I'd done good work during my career — I was just really angry.”
In a 2018 study, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder analyzed parental leave policies of nearly 200 universities in the U.S. and Canada. While policies vary by institution, the study found about 60% have paid parental leave, including most universities in the Big Ten.
UW-Madison and other UW System schools, however, have no paid parental leave. Employees must instead exhaust their accrued sick or vacation days for paid time off, or take an unpaid leave of absence.
Graduate assistants and postdoctoral researchers, many of whom are in their prime childrearing years, are in an especially precarious situation if they become pregnant. Because they’re often just beginning their careers and receive fewer sick days than other faculty and staff, they likely haven’t accrued enough to ensure they’re paid during the six weeks doctors say it typically takes to recover from a cesarean section or a natural birth.
And the state’s Family Medical Leave Act, which provides employment security to some workers, often doesn’t protect these employees because they haven’t worked enough hours to become eligible. That means they aren’t guaranteed job security if they take unpaid leave.
Students, faculty and staff say the lack of paid parental leave at UW-Madison is financially unsustainable for many, shutting out women and underrepresented groups from jobs in higher education. Employees say it also forces them to go through a complex process in an already stressful time, and a shortage of child care options in Madison makes it difficult for parents to immediately return to work.
Gentry, who just completed her doctorate this month, said she’s decided to forgo a career in academia after experiencing inequities in the field as a Black student and a pregnant woman. She hopes a nonacademic job will lead to better pay and benefits.
“I just don't like the (academic) environment, and I've navigated it for so long,” Gentry said. “I don't need to keep subjecting myself to that.”
Wisconsin legislators cut money from Evers' budget
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed giving 12 weeks of paid family leave to public and private sector employees — including workers in the UW System — but Republicans on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee axed it from the state’s biennial budget last month along with over 500 provisions. Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said the vote was a rejection of “the massive expansion of government and reckless spending.”
Still, there has been increased momentum to help employees like Gentry secure paid parental leave benefits at UW-Madison. Four university labor unions — including those representing faculty, staff and graduate workers — have called on administrators to include 12 weeks of paid family leave for employees and graduate students in UW-Madison’s next budget.
“We really want to push for the importance of having a policy that covers all university employees, regardless of position, to make sure that there's something there for everyone,” said Nina Denne, an incoming co-president of the Teaching Assistants’ Association, UW-Madison’s graduate workers union.
Efforts to expand UW-Madison’s benefits are nothing new, however. The university has been studying how to improve its leave policies since as early as 2013, and shared governance groups and other employees have recommended improving parental leave for over three decades.
In 2016, the university’s then-Provost Sarah Mangelsdorf also assigned an ad hoc working group to make recommendations on family leave based on the policies of 10 peer universities with similar enrollment numbers.
The committee, which published its report last year, found nine of those peer schools offer fully paid parental leave for at least six weeks for faculty and staff.
And within UW-Madison, some departments do offer paid family leave for graduate student workers but not faculty or staff. At least four colleges and departments at UW-Madison — including the Department of Chemistry, the Department of Astronomy, the School of Human Ecology and the College of Engineering — offer their own paid leave policies to support parents and encourage more women to earn advanced degrees.
Those benefits could soon extend to the entire campus, said Jack O’Meara, a lobbyist for UW-Madison’s faculty union. UW-Madison is working on a policy that would offer some form of paid parental leave for employees, he said.
“This is a benefit that a majority of our peer institutions provide,” Greg Bump, a UW-Madison spokesman, said in a prepared statement sent to the Cap Times. “Based on employee surveys, it's a benefit that our employees have been seeking for some time. We are looking closely at how such a benefit might be able to be offered here at UW-Madison.”
Asked why the university doesn’t yet have such a policy, Bump said, “I can't speak to the timing. We have been partnering with shared governance and other stakeholders as we work to move forward with this important initiative.”
Paid leave linked to stronger workforce, health
The U.S. is the only developed country in the world that does not mandate national paid family leave. But research shows such policies provide benefits to babies and parents, and can help reduce disparities among women, low-income workers and people of color.
“For the vast majority of people, the standard is that they won't take any form of leave,” said Jessica Pac, a UW-Madison assistant professor who researches social policies related to workers, families and children. “That is associated with a lot of problems.”
In a 2019 study of states with paid leave policies, the Institute for Women’s Policy Research found women who do not have access to paid maternity leave are more likely to leave the workforce after pregnancy. Nearly 30% exited the workforce within a year after giving birth and one in five did not return for over a decade. That has particularly negative effects on low-income women, single mothers and women of color, all of whom are among the least likely to have access to paid leave.
States with paid leave policies saw a 20% reduction in the number of female workers leaving their jobs in the first year after giving birth and a 50% reduction after five years, according to the institute’s research.
Infants additionally have much to gain from paid leave policies, Pac said. States with such policies see reduced infant mortality rates, especially for babies born to Black women, and a bevy of improved health outcomes for children. Mothers also experience decreased postpartum depression, improved mental health and increased rates of breastfeeding, which in turn can benefit the health of infants.
Offering a paid leave mandate could help address long-standing inequities in a state like Wisconsin, where the Black infant mortality rate is the worst in the nation and its Black maternal mortality rate is five times higher than for white mothers.
“There's a large and growing evidence base that says by investing in families and children, especially historically marginalized communities can stand to benefit many years and generations later,” Pac said.
Unpaid leave ‘unrealistic,’ expecting mother says
Kristin Murphey, a clinical associate professor at UW-Madison who is due to have her second child in July, believes strongly in what some doctors call the “fourth trimester” — the 12 weeks postpartum in which mothers recover and spend crucial bonding time with their babies.
Murphey, who is on a nine-month contract, is taking eight months of maternity leave. Three of those months are during the summer semester when she’s not contracted. She has also opted not to return to class during the middle of the fall semester and instead take the entire time off to care for her baby.
While Murphey said she’s lucky to be able to leave for an extended period of time, she feels less fortunate that she will remain unpaid for the entire duration of her leave. Because she’s worked at the university for less than two years, she has accrued just two weeks of paid time off, which she’s decided to save instead of use toward her maternity leave.
The state’s income continuation insurance program provides replacement income to workers who become pregnant, but that coverage ends within six to eight weeks after the date of delivery — a time in which Murphey will not be contracted by UW-Madison.
“For 75% of the year my husband and I are relying on one paycheck,” Murphey said. “But we have squirreled away money over time to make sure that I can take maternity leave and our babies are covered, no matter what.”
Though Murphey said she does not place blame on UW-Madison, she’s surprised that no paid leave policy exists and is angry that the U.S. has such little support for parents.
“I'm quite angry with our country in general because having no paid leave is just unfair and unrealistic,” she said. “It’s why women don't go back to work. I think it's a hardship on families. I think it's a hardship on employee retention. And I think it's patriarchal.”
Why UW graduate students are especially vulnerable
UW-Madison graduate assistant Erin Conley, a co-founder of the Wisconsin Student Parents Organization who is currently on maternity leave, said a lack of clear guidelines around leave makes it especially difficult for graduate workers who become pregnant.
Graduate students who request paid or unpaid parental leave are often at the whims of their adviser or supervisor to grant them time off, Conley said, and some of them are not welcoming to pregnant students. She’s heard of many graduate assistants who try to time their birth during the summer when they aren’t working because it’s the only way they can ensure some form of leave.
The ad hoc committee’s 2022 report additionally found concerns with UW-Madison’s approach to family leave, including supervisors who might prevent or shorten unpaid parental leave for postdoctoral researchers and graduate students, which could violate Title IX requirements.
“Even in a case where you do have a supportive adviser, the absolute maximum amount of leave you could advocate for yourself is just the minimum six weeks, which is what's considered medically necessary for recovery from a vaginal birth,” Conley said. “If you have any complications during your pregnancy or birth, and you need more time, you don't really have that much negotiation power to extend that leave.”
Taking unpaid leave, she said, is untenable for graduate students who are already earning low wages. Some are paid through limited-time stipends or grants, she said, which means they could risk losing their jobs or health insurance if they opt to take unpaid leave or a leave of absence. That could jeopardize more than the health of students’ babies.
“When you think of graduate students' experiences, not having access to paid family leave could really alter not only their educational trajectory, but also their employment trajectory,” said Pac, the UW-Madison professor.
‘More and more universities’ offer paid family leave
Offering a parental leave benefit would help UW-Madison remain competitive among other universities and employers as they increasingly offer such benefits, said O’Meara, the faculty union’s lobbyist.
In a meeting with the union and the System’s Board of Regents last year, one employee arrived late after interviewing a prospective hire who was in disbelief that UW-Madison didn’t have parental leave, O’Meara recalled. The applicant ended up not accepting the job, he said.
Adena Rissman, a professor and co-chair of UW-Madison’s ad hoc working group that studied leave benefits, joined the committee after finding difficulties helping one of her advisees, a postdoctoral researcher, navigate her parental leave.
Throughout the research, she was surprised by the momentum among peer universities in rethinking their leave benefits.
“From when we started, more and more universities were updating their policies,” she said. “This is something where you're seeing quite a bit of movement and innovation among our peer universities to make this change.”
Opinion polling additionally shows there is wide bipartisan support for paid parental leave. About eight in 10 Americans say mothers should have paid maternity leave, according to a 2017 poll from the Pew Research Center. The survey also found 81% of respondents supported requiring companies to provide family leave after the birth of a child.
“There's a greater recognition of the need to support families,” Rissman said. “It's more and more accepted across our society that we can value hard work and family together, and that we don't have to choose.”