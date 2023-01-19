Through two new clinical trials, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison hope to better understand how opioid and methamphetamine addictions can be treated using a different drug: psilocybin.
In recent years, psilocybin has generated renewed interest from scientists as a promising mental health treatment, and Oregon became the first state to legalize adult use of the drug on Jan. 1. Studies have also already shown therapy in conjunction with psilocybin, the psychedelic chemical found in magic mushrooms, is effective in curbing dependence to alcohol, tobacco and cocaine.
But the studies from the Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), part of UW-Madison’s School of Pharmacy, enter into new territory by studying the drug’s effects on people who misuse opioids and methamphetamine.
“We combined UW-Madison’s levels of expertise to do what are really the first studies looking at individuals with these addictions,” said TCRPS director Paul Hutson, also a professor in the School of Pharmacy. “We are trying to see if we can get the same level of response from one to two doses of psilocybin that has been reported for tobacco, alcohol and even cocaine at different clinical research centers.”
Led by School of Medicine and Public Health faculty Randall Brown and Christopher Nicholas, the studies will determine the safety and feasibility of psilocybin in treating opioid and methamphetamine use disorders. It also aims to track whether the treatment worsens patients' addictions.
“Based on our experience and the experience of others with this drug, we don't think that it will make things worse, but we want to be careful about using this and we don't want to come across suggesting that psilocybin should be taken by anybody and in any context,” Hutson said. “We do definitely hope that individuals will be using less of these drugs and possibly even become abstinent.”
Methamphetamine, opioid overdose deaths on the rise
The studies come as deaths related to methamphetamine and opioid overdoses have increased throughout the nation, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Since 2014, the number of U.S. overdose deaths involving psychostimulants — primarily methamphetamine — has risen steadily to 23,837 deaths in 2020. Overdose deaths involving opioids — including prescription opioids and synthetics like fentanyl — have also spiked in the U.S., accounting for 68,630 deaths in 2020.
Overall, about 1.5 million people in the U.S. had a methamphetamine use disorder in 2020, according to NIDA. And a 2022 study found opioid use disorders affect over 2.1 million people in the U.S.
Fentanyl-laced drugs, in which a small amount can be deadly, have also become widespread in Wisconsin and throughout the country.
The trial on opioids will determine if any adverse effects occur among those who use buprenorphine/naloxone — a medication which treats opioid dependence — in conjunction with psilocybin.
“In the opioid study, we have people going on an alternative opioid (like buprenorphine/naloxone), which prevents their withdrawal and hopefully avoids their need to get more dangerous drugs on the street that might be laced with fentanyl,” Hutson said. “If we can just keep them from using illicit drugs and going on the street for their drugs, we would consider that to be a success at this point.”
The process
The UW-Madison trials include two-hour psychological screenings as well as six hours of pre-counseling to determine if the participants are suitable for the study.
The researchers will then administer at least one 25-milligram dose of psilocybin to the participants, whom two School of Pharmacy therapists will observe for eight hours. The trials take place in the School of Pharmacy’s clinical research facility, which is outfitted with artwork and comfortable furniture.
Before participants leave, they will also spend the night in UW Hospital’s clinical research unit and receive a debriefing session with a psychologist to help them interpret their experience.
Four weeks following the first dose, participants will then choose whether to take a second dose — either 25 or 50 milligrams of psilocybin — depending on their experience with the initial round. Hutson said the option to increase the dose is different from other studies and will test how the drug’s strength effects outcomes.
A final follow-up visit will come two months after the last dose to evaluate patients’ experiences and any changes in substance use.
A unique approach
The methamphetamine study will additionally include patients who are active users of the drug — another part of what makes the trial unique. In most substance abuse trials, participants have already detoxed or are recovering from the drugs they misuse.
By studying those still using methamphetamine, researchers can identify the effects of psilocybin and any changes in the brain with MRI scans. Those scans will be taken before and after each psilocybin dose as a way to measure differences in the brain’s networks.
The researchers have also expanded eligibility to participate and have allowed for more flexibility, Hutson said. That differs from early studies on psilocybin, most of which had stringent criteria to participate.
“We feel that we have made it a simpler study, while also hopefully making it more accessible,” Hutson said. “We have tried to make them a bit more liberal in terms of what level of abuse disorder individuals have and what kind of current use they have of opioids or methamphetamine.”
While the study into opioid users has already begun, the researchers are currently recruiting methamphetamine users to participate in the psilocybin trial. People who are interested in participating can email protea.research@mailplus.wisc.edu.
Hutson expects results of these studies to come out in 2024.
