A massive spending plan to fund the federal government through September has been passed by Congress, including millions of dollars in investments for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The $1.5 trillion bipartisan appropriations package passed in the House and Senate last week, with President Joe Biden signing the legislation into law on Saturday.
UW-Madison programs received more than $80 million in the spending bill.
“This legislation provides crucial funding for cutting-edge university research and projects, and will improve health, drive innovation and create a more prosperous Wisconsin,” said UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank in a statement. “We applaud Wisconsin’s congressional leaders for their commitment to funding research and programs that invest in the future of our state and university.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, both members of the appropriations committee, voted to pass the legislation.
“I worked to include this federal funding because it delivers support from Washington to Wisconsin,” Baldwin said in a statement. “This federal funding will support a wide variety of improvements in our state. I’m proud to have worked in a bipartisan way to fund these projects and deliver results for communities across Wisconsin.”
Some of the funded initiatives at UW-Madison include:
$39.7 million for the Plant Germplasm Research Facility. The funds will go toward upgrading the existing World War II-era building, which is shared by U.S. Dept. of Agriculture researchers. The facility houses germplasm materials of national significance, or seeds useful in crop breeding and conservation.
$5 million for PANTHER, a biomedical research program addressing traumatic brain injuries.
$3 million for UW Health to develop Connect Rx Wisconsin. By integrating health care and social services within electronic health records, the comprehensive care model aims to build household income and improve health outcomes.
$2 million for crop genetics research that will fund corn genetic research at UW-Madison.
$1.2 million for weather satellite instrumentation, which uses onboard weather aircraft to monitor storm development. This will support work performed by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
$1 million for the Retirement and Disability Research Consortium, which helps policymakers understand issues in Social Security, retirement and disability policy, especially related to economically vulnerable populations.
$500,000 for the Odyssey Project. The program provides free college courses to those who are incarcerated and other adult learners in need.
$174,000 for the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center, which supports entrepreneurs and business owners through no-cost, confidential consulting and education.