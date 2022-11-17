John Karl Scholz is stepping down from his position as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Tuesday.
According to UW-Madison, Scholz will return to faculty by the end of the academic year in the Department of Economics, where he has taught for over three decades. The university is launching a search to hire his successor, who will begin the role this summer.
At UW-Madison, the provost serves as second in command to the chancellor, acting as chief executive officer in the chancellor’s absence. Scholz has served in the position since 2019, overseeing the overall academic leadership and administrative management of the university.
He also took on the role of interim chancellor in the three months preceding Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s arrival in August. A dean of the College of Letters & Science from 2013 to 2019, Scholz was additionally the only internal candidate of five finalists in the running to replace former Chancellor Rebecca Blank this May.
“It has been a wonderful honor to work with Chancellor Blank and Chancellor Mnookin, along with our outstanding deans and Bascom leadership team,” Scholz said in a statement.
The motivation behind Scholz’s decision to step down is unclear, however. UW-Madison declined the Cap Times’ request for an interview with the provost, saying he “doesn't have additional info to share beyond the posted news item.”
In a statement, Mnookin thanked Scholz for his leadership and helping ease her transition into chancellor.
“He is both a talented administrator and a terrific person, and I would have been delighted to see him continue as a member of my senior leadership team,” Mnookin said. “But I also certainly understand his desire to return to teaching, research and interacting with our talented students and faculty colleagues after a decade in significant administrative leadership roles here.”
Scholz added that it’s been a challenging and rewarding three-and-a-half years working as provost. Upon his departure, he will have held the longest tenure of all current provosts in the Big Ten.
“I’m proud of the work we’ve collectively done to navigate the pandemic while continuing to provide an extraordinary learning environment and world-class research, while fostering effective lines of communication and alignment across the schools and colleges and campus,” he said.
At a May public forum for the five chancellor finalists, Scholz said he has “a track record of accomplishing things that help the university in almost every position that I’ve held.”
In the news release, he pointed to his accomplishments as provost, including helping launch the Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring. Scholz also highlighted his efforts in increasing the diversity of UW-Madison’s incoming class and centering the campus’ focus on “belonging.”
A 2021 campus climate survey, released this week, found 61% of overall students “very or extremely often” feel like they belong on campus. A significantly smaller percentage of LGBTQ+ students (49%), students with disabilities (47%), students of color (47%), nonbinary students (35%) and transgender students (29%) said they felt similarly.
Campus governance groups will nominate a search committee to help field candidates for the incoming provost, according to UW-Madison. A national job search will launch soon.