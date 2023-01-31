Standing in New York’s Museum of Modern Art this January, composer Laura Schwendinger received a call from librettist Ginger Strand with life-changing news: They had just won a $50,000 award for their 2019 opera “Artemisia.”
The news dumbfounded Schwendinger, also a UW-Madison professor of music composition. The Charles Ives prize is the largest and most prestigious award for opera composers in the U.S.
“I kind of made a scream and everyone looked at me like, ‘Who’s this crazy lady in the museum?’” Schwendinger recalled, laughing.
Members of the American Academy of Arts and Letters unanimously voted Schwendinger and Strand for the honor, which rewards contemporary classical artists for “works of highest aspiration and superior craft.”
Schwendinger will receive $35,000 for composing the score and Strand will receive $15,000 for writing the opera’s text. Schwendinger said she hopes to use a portion of the prize to professionally record “Artemisia.”
Based on the history of the 17th-century Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi, “Artemisia” explores the artist’s account of rape when she was a teenager. The perpetrator, Gentileschi’s tutor, was later found guilty after Gentileschi was tortured with thumbscrews to verify her testimony during the trial. In 2019, Schwendinger and Strand’s award-winning opera premiered at the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble in San Francisco and was later performed in New York City.
The Cap Times spoke with Schwendinger about her career, the inspiration behind “Artemisia” and the power of classical music.
How do you feel after receiving this award?
It’s really an unbelievable honor because this award was inaugurated in 2008 and we're only the third librettist-composer group to win it. I’m not sure it’s fully sunk in yet. The American Academy’s ceremony is in May, so I have a feeling that week is going to be when we're really celebratory.
The committee who chose us also included five of the most important composers working today and five of my heroes. For them to have thought that our opera was that significant just means the world to me. This may be my favorite thing that has ever happened.
At the same time, it’s been a weird couple of weeks for me because I lost my sister about two weeks ago. She died before the news came out, so I didn't even have a chance to share it with her. It's just been a very weird period, but you have to look forward. You have to put one foot in front of the other just to appreciate life.
When did your journey composing music begin?
I started composing when I was about 8 years old. I was studying flute and one day I just started making up tunes. My mom walked in the room and asked, “What are you playing?” I said, “Oh, I'm just making a song.” From there, I wrote pieces for the youth orchestra that I played in. The orchestra conductors were willing to play my pieces and that buoyed my interest.
When I later started my work as an undergraduate at the San Francisco Conservatory, I applied as a flute player, but I sent in some of my youth orchestra pieces. John Adams, who was teaching there and is arguably the most famous composer in the world working today, wrote me a note encouraging me to come work with him. So I double majored in flute and composition, and the rest is history.
I've had a remarkable career in a field that is not like others — I’m not a hip-hop artist. No contemporary classical composer is really like a household name. But I’ve had many successes, and I have to be very thankful for all of the things that have been packed into my career.
How did you get started composing opera?
Ginger Strand and I have been friends for about 20 years now. We met at the MacDowell artists’ colony in New Hampshire and stayed up until 2 a.m. hanging out and watching the stars. We were talking about art because we both love painting, and we started talking about Artemisia Gentileschi. We felt like she was an important female artist, but why isn’t she in every museum?
Ginger later came to Madison and I mentioned to her that I had been contemplating the idea of writing an opera about Artemisia Gentileschi. Within a month, she sent me the preliminary libretto for the opera — without me even asking. It was just something that was kind of in the ether and if you're interested in a particular person, you can tell their stories through an opera. It's the best way of sharing it.
Opera is also a big endeavor that takes multiple years to create. Ginger and I were taken aback when we won the Charles Ives because this was our first opera. And we were very pleased with the results. The productions were really excellent. The singers were phenomenal. It was one of those experiences that you will never forget. We are now actually starting our third opera together.
What was the idea behind 'Artemisia'?
It comes out of this idea that women in the arts have been there all along. Ginger and I always liked Artemisia Gentileschi, but then we started investigating other female artists. There were hundreds of them, and many that were absolutely brilliant. They should be household names, but they’re not. Even though they were famous in their own lifetime, they were later forgotten because it was the men who wrote the history books and men who had the money to create collections.
There's been a real move to redress this in major museums, so our opera came at the right period. That may be part of the reason why we got some amount of attention.
Not everyone listens to classical music or opera, but what do you think all people can appreciate about it?
Opera is like the ultimate storytelling. You're telling the story of a person or a time in the world. It's very interesting to see people who are non-specialists going into an opera. Usually they're hooked after one opera, even if they've never listened to an opera singer in their life. There's something about the combination of the storytelling with music and staged art that really does draw one in. Storytelling can affect anyone even if they’re not interested in classical music that much.
I think one thing about classical music is that it should not be rarefied. I think everybody can enjoy it. It's just not necessarily very easy to get to or easy to find if you've been raised in a culture where pop culture is the primary way that you get entertainment. To become interested in classical music you have to be exposed to it. As classical musicians, composers, artists and performers, we're constantly trying to get audiences into these spaces so that they can really experience this wonderful music.
But I actually like a lot of music. I used to play in a rock band when I was a kid. I've experienced the fun and the joy of pop music and rock music. I’ve never missed a U2 concert when they’re in the U.S. There's so much great music out there. Wouldn’t you want to get to know great folk, hip-hop and classical music and expose yourself to all of that? Because if you’re denying it, you’re not experiencing all that you can.