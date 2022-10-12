The University of Wisconsin-Madison is adding another faculty member to its list of MacArthur fellows.
The MacArthur Foundation selected UW-Madison professor, historian and author Monica Kim for one of this year’s 25 fellowship spots, the organization announced Wednesday. The so-called “genius grant” is perhaps the most competitive and sought-after award in the arts, sciences, humanities and academia.
The fellows — creative individuals “on the precipice of great discovery or a game-changing idea” — are awarded an $800,000 no-strings-attached grant as an investment in their potential, according to the MacArthur Foundation website. Kim is only the fifth UW-Madison professor to receive the award in the past 37 years.
An expert in U.S., international and diplomatic history, Kim examines the "the interplay between U.S. foreign policy, military intervention, processes of decolonization, and individual rights in regional settings around the globe.”
Kim joined the UW-Madison faculty in 2020 and specializes in the history of the Korean War, particularly U.S. involvement in the conflict during the Cold War. She is known for her unique approach in examining the experiences of ordinary people caught in the machinery of war, rather than narratives of government and military leaders.
Kim’s interest in the topic stems in part from her childhood, she said in a UW-Madison press release. Her parents immigrated from Korea to the U.S. because of the war, yet she never learned about the conflict in school growing up.
“The war was really present in my family during my childhood,” she said in the statement. “I wanted to do a bottom-up history of the Korean War — not from the vantage points of heads of state and military leaders, but from those of ordinary people like soldiers or farmers, like my family members were.”
Kim details those accounts using interrogation reports in her award-winning book, “The Interrogation Rooms of the Korean War: The Untold Story.” The book focuses on Japanese American soldiers whom the U.S. drafted into the conflict. Many of them served as interrogators during the Korean War after previously being held in U.S. internment camps just five years prior.
“Those kinds of moments made me realize that turning to ordinary people’s experiences completely explodes our idea of where and when to start the story of this war,” Kim said in the statement. “Race and decolonization come to the fore.”
Anne Hansen, who leads UW-Madison’s department of history, lauded Kim for her original research.
“She asks new and compelling questions about subjects we think we know, enabling us to understand international events at different scales and through the lenses of new archives and previously unheard voices,” she said in the UW-Madison statement. “(Her) classes speak to exactly the kinds of questions and concerns about global historical processes and social justice that our students most want to study.”
“It’s so wonderful to see Kim’s groundbreaking, innovative scholarship recognized in this important way,” added Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, “and we’re proud to count her among the university’s brilliant and creative thinkers on topics across the spectrum of knowledge.”
According to UW-Madison, Kim may use the funding toward her next book, tentatively titled “The World that Hunger Made.” The work explores how states, organizations and political economies have attempted to regulate hunger rather than solve it.
Kim is also considering using the grant to create a hub or lab where activists, scholars and reporters can explore geopolitical issues.
“The historian in me wants to build an extensive, multi-year potential project and create an archive of these alternative visions of what can be changed on the ground,” Kim said. “I am committed to trying to understand the different scales at which militarization affects societies.”
The last MacArthur fellows from UW-Madison were education professor/cartoonist Lynda Barry and geoscience professor Andrea Dutton in 2019.
Three other grant recipients from this year also have connections to UW-Madison. Melanie Matchett Wood is a former UW-Madison professor and Robin Wall Kimmerer and Steven Ruggles are both UW-Madison alumni.