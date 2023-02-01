This past week, University of Wisconsin-Madison limnologist Hilary Dugan came across heaping piles of road salt throughout campus.
She found salt covering the university’s streets, walkways, bike paths and even the parking lot of the Center for Limnology, steps away from Lake Mendota. Dugan saw a stark contrast from the city’s maintained roads, which are typically kept clear of snow without the use of excess salt.
As an assistant professor who studies aquatic biology, water quality and ecology, she said the university’s “rampant over-salting” has left her frustrated. While using salt can keep people safe from falling on icy pavement, its overuse could have detrimental effects on the environment, as noted in UW-Madison's own outdoor salt use policy.
“If you walk down the sidewalk or bike path and see just mounds of salt, at that point, it's salt pollution,” Dugan said. “You can still maintain a high level of safety while drastically reducing salt use.”
UW-Madison salt policy
According to UW-Madison spokeswoman Kelly Tyrrell, the university tries to minimize its salt use to protect the city’s waterways. Some of those efforts include closing redundant sidewalks and steps, removing snow prior to salting and using a liquid brine solution before snow falls.
The university also tries to avoid salting during active snow events and uses sand when temperatures are too cold for salt to be effective in melting snow, Tyrrell said. The city of Madison took that approach during last weekend’s snowstorm, opting to plow the streets and use sand in place of salt.
Yet it appears UW-Madison still chose to spread large amounts of salt on campus this weekend, Dugan said.
UW maintenance staff who operate salt spreading machines are certified in salt usage through the city of Madison, according to Tyrrell. They also are trained to use the minimum effective amount of salt, which is about one coffee mug for every 10 sidewalk squares.
But “exceptions can occur on machines intended to distribute bulk salt,” Tyrrell said. “For example, plow trucks upon start up can unintentionally drop a bit more salt.”
City of Madison works to reduce salt use
Dugan said UW-Madison should look to the city of Madison’s policies on outdoor salt, which she thinks have been effective in reducing salt usage. A study from Public Health Madison & Dane County found the city used 60% less salt per year from 2015 to 2020.
According to the city’s winter snow and ice procedures, the Streets Division spreads sand on certain routes instead of salt when temperatures are below 20 degrees to provide traction.
This winter, the city also issued a new ordinance that includes fines for property owners who use too much salt. In addition to removing snow and ice, residents must not use excess salt and chemical melting agents under the new rules. They must also remove any salt after the ice or snow melts.
The city’s Engineering Division, which is in charge of salt use, did not respond to the Cap Times request for an interview, but the new ordinance says that excess use of salt creates hazards on the sidewalk, particularly for some with disabilities, and that excess chemicals which migrate into the city’s storm and surface waters are a public health concern.
Residents are still responsible for clearing snow off of their sidewalks, according to the city’s snow regulations.
“The city has been very forward-thinking in reducing (its) salt use,” Dugan said. “It's frustrating when you cross over from city-maintained paths to campus-maintained paths because the sudden change in practice is just so noticeable.”
What’s wrong with too much salt?
According to Wisconsin Salt Wise, 1 teaspoon of salt can pollute 5 gallons of water at a level that is toxic for freshwater ecosystems. The coalition works to reduce salt pollution in lakes, streams and drinking water.
Salt is also toxic to some small aquatic life and pollutes drinking water wells. The situation can be especially dire on campus, Dugan said, because salt, rainwater and snowmelt drain into the storm sewer system, which then discharges into Lakes Mendota and Monona.
“You just know that all of that is ending up in the lakes,” Dugan said.
The Environmental Protection Agency additionally estimates that the U.S. spends $5 billion per year repairing highways, bridges and other infrastructure due to salt corrosion.
UW-Madison outlines the extensive environmental and public health effects of road salt in its outdoor salt policy, though Dugan said the campus is not making enough of an effort to reduce its salt use.
“I hope all of this just encourages campus to be more of a leader in sustainability,” she said. “When it comes to salt use, there's definitely room for improvement.”