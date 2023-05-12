As a first-generation and international student, Wilfried Tapsoba juggled learning English and adjusting to American culture all while studying at Madison College.
Still, he said, the experience taught him to accept the challenges thrown at him. Even when the pandemic halted his studies for a year, forcing him to return to his home in Burkina Faso, West Africa, he resolved not to give up.
On Friday, Tapsoba will share his inspiring story with hundreds of fellow graduates as the student speaker of Madison College’s commencement. The graduation takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center, where the college will confer degrees to over 1,700 students.
Tapsoba, who’s graduating with an associate degree in the college’s engineering liberal arts transfer program, said he hopes his speech will inspire others to be open-minded, persistent in pursuit of their dreams and confident in themselves even in the face of doubt.
“I’m sharing with them that it's okay to adjust and change sometimes because there are certain things that are out of our comfort zone,” he said. “We have to be willing to change and adapt to new circumstances.”
Referencing his experiences as an international student, Tapsoba also wants people to be more open to learning from others’ differences.
“It's something that most of the graduates can relate to as they move to a four-year university or to a job where they will need to adjust to the culture and differences there,” he said. “I would just encourage them to embrace that diversity.”
In sharing his story, Tapsoba said he hopes people will see that it can be worth it to keep moving forward. It’s something he held onto, he said, even when he felt like giving up in his academic journey.
“Everyone at some point will have those experiences, those step backs, or those struggles that may seem to be pulling them down: Not knowing where you will be transferring, not knowing what you’ll be majoring in,” he said. “An important lesson they can take away is to be able to accept that span of life and not let those challenges keep them down from achieving what they really want in life.”
After graduating, Tapsoba plans to transfer to a university to study computer engineering. He hopes to work for a technology company and eventually create devices to improve Africa’s medical and agricultural system. Tapsoba said he will also continue teaching English to African high school students online.
Former U.S. attorney general featured at UW
UW-Madison’s 2023 spring commencement will also take place this Friday and Saturday.
On Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Kohl Center, the university will confer degrees to doctoral, medical and master’s in fine arts students. On Saturday at noon at Camp Randall Stadium, UW-Madison will celebrate those graduating with bachelor’s, master’s and law degrees.
Eric Holder Jr., the nation’s first Black attorney general, will be the keynote speaker for commencement on Saturday.
Holder was appointed U.S. attorney general by former President Barack Obama in 2009, serving in that role until 2015. He also has ties to UW-Madison: his daughter graduated with an undergraduate degree from there in 2020.
Liam McLean, who is graduating with a bachelor’s in political science, will give remarks as the student speaker and senior class president. Alongside McLean, other notable graduates include Mary Papageorge, an Irish dancer who’s well known on TikTok; Dowry Ruiz, a Truman scholar focused on youth arts; Annie Pankowski, a cofounder of a tech startup for veterinarians; and Grace Stanke, this year’s winner of Miss America.
On Friday, Cecil Garvin, a Ho-Chunk elder and teacher of the Ho-Chunk language, will receive an honorary doctorate degree. Over a dozen doctoral and master’s alumni who missed out on their graduation for various reasons 50 years ago will also walk across the stage.