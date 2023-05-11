Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will soon be able to take courses from the campus’ first program in American Sign Language.
The language sciences department will offer a semester-long introductory ASL course starting this summer and fall. Next spring, the department will also add a second level ASL course.
Staff and faculty have long pushed for an ASL program, hoping to expand and diversify the department’s language offerings, said Rebecca Shields, an instructional administrator in language sciences. And with course registration for the fall semester complete, it’s already starting to prove popular among students.
Shields said the fall course’s 20 spots filled up just a few hours after registration opened, though some seats are still available for the summer term. The courses are intentionally small, similar to other language classes, in order to be more immersive, said Laura Horton, an assistant professor who researches sign languages. She also teaches a course on the theory and linguistics of different sign languages used around the world.
While UW-Madison has taught ASL through the communication sciences and disorders department — one of the department’s most in-demand courses — Shields said the class is more tailored to service providers who seek to learn basic signing. Over the years, she said, students have expressed interest in learning ASL beyond the service-provider context.
“They wanted to learn ASL the way they would any other language on campus and to have multiple semesters,” she said. “They wanted to really gain a higher level of fluency in ASL and be able to use it within all sorts of situations.”
When Horton first joined the faculty last fall, she was surprised to learn UW-Madison’s language department did not have any ASL offerings, unlike many other large universities across the nation. At the University of Texas, where she was a postdoctoral researcher, the school had extensive ASL courses which she said were in high demand.
“I'm really excited that this is something that we're going to be offering here because, as a university, we talk about offering a wide diversity of spoken languages that students can take,” she said. “It's fantastic that the university offers so many spoken languages, but it's really important to also offer ASL as an option for students.”
The curriculum will be modeled after ASL courses at UW-Milwaukee, where students can earn a bachelor’s degree in ASL/English interpreting. It also has an ASL lab for advanced students, which is staffed by all deaf individuals.
At UW-Madison, Taylor Koss will teach the language department’s first ASL course this summer. Koss was born deaf, graduated from the Wisconsin School for the Deaf and is a track and field athlete who has competed in the Deaflympics. He also teaches ASL in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
“Understanding Deaf people's lived experiences and how sign languages are used is one reason that it's really fantastic we have (Koss) teaching the course as a deaf person himself,” Horton said. “He's also going to be able to speak to his experience as a deaf person and using ASL as his primary language, which is a really important thing that students can get from taking this class.”
In addition to learning how to sign, Horton said students will walk away with a better understanding of the Deaf community and the breadth of sign languages around the world. She also hopes it will help students shed their preconceived notions about the language.
“A lot of times people have ideas about what sign languages are and whether they're ‘real’ languages,” she said. “This is a way for us, as an institution, to say, ‘Yes, this is a real language.’”
“ASL is distinct from English and is widely used in the Deaf community as its own fully fledged language,” she added. “That’s the bare minimum thing I want folks to learn.”
There are no prerequisites to take the language department’s intro ASL course, and students can use the credit to fulfill the foreign language requirement they need to complete their degrees. Community members can also sign up by enrolling as adult special students.
While Shields said the program is starting out small, the department will seek to increase its capacity in the future.