The University of Wisconsin-Madison will soon have a health center in Bangalore, India, to research and develop new vaccines for the country.
UW-Madison’s Global Health Institute announced earlier this month at an alumni event in New Delhi that the One Health Center will be operational by the end of this year. In addition to producing vaccines, UW-Madison students and faculty will collaborate with researchers at the center to study emerging infectious diseases and the effects of environmental, political and social structures on health.
The initiative is a partnership between the Global Health Institute and the Ella Foundation, a nonprofit in India co-founded by UW-Madison alum Krishna Ella. The foundation uses biomedicine and veterinary sciences to advance human and animal health. Ella also founded the Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, which developed the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.
“The mission is to connect Wisconsin to the world and bring all the great knowledge that UW has in different areas to solve global health issues in many different locations,” said Jorge Osorio, director of the Global Health Institute. “To do this, we need to establish One Health Centers around the world.”
The center in India is the Global Health Institute’s second One Health Center outside of the U.S. In 2018, the institute launched a center in Medellin, Colombia, to study tropical diseases. It has worked on projects in five regions of the country — including Indigenous communities in the Amazon — to study COVID-19, air pollution, the parasitic mansonella infection and a universal influenza vaccine for swine.
The Global Health Institute plans to launch another West Africa One Health Center next month in Sierra Leone, Osorio said. Those partnerships, he added, are a product of the Wisconsin Idea — the university’s principle that education should influence people’s lives beyond the classroom.
Why India?
In a public seminar on UW-Madison’s One Health Centers, Calyn Ostrowski, an associate director of the Global Health Institute, said the latest initiative in India allows for collaboration in multidisciplinary fields.
“(The One Health Center) provides an opportunity for UW to share scientific capabilities and resources,” Ostrowski said. “(India’s) wide social and economic disparities also highlight the importance of a robust global health approach.”
One part of the One Health Center’s work will be monitoring the transmission of pathogens between animals to humans in communities, zoos, slaughterhouses and wildlife sanctuaries, Ostrowski said.
The One Health Center will also study and deliver vaccines for canine rabies, a viral disease that is endemic in India, Osorio said. The country accounts for 36% of the world’s rabies deaths, according to the World Health Organization, and many health clinics in remote areas often lack adequate supply of the vaccine to treat humans.
Osorio additionally hopes to bring to India UW-Madison’s expertise in developing gene cancer therapies, which alter the DNA of the body’s cells to prevent or treat cancer. He said the India One Health Center has the potential to make this treatment more affordable and accessible to people in Asia.
“India is with no doubt one of the major players in global health in the world, especially in the pharmaceutical field, and it is one of the top economies in the world,” Osorio said. But, he added, the country also deals with issues in agriculture, the environment, emerging infectious diseases and the availability of animal vaccines, which the One Health Center will work to solve.
“This gives us a chance to bring UW technologies and Wisconsin’s industry to India and to become a major player in solving global health issues,” Osorio said. “We learned from COVID that it’s important to study diseases in the natural environment before they become a major problem — that’s why we think this is important for both the U.S. and the university.”
UW-Madison’s One Health Centers are funded through the university, international partnerships, private donors and grant funding. Osorio said the Global Health Institute is also seeking government funding to further its mission.