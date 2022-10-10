Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will now see overdose rescue boxes in residence and dining halls on campus, University Health Services announced Monday.
The kits installed last week are part of a larger UW System effort to prevent opioid overdoses. Last November, UW Oshkosh became one of the first campuses in Wisconsin to equip residence halls with boxes of naloxone nasal spray, also commonly known by the brand name Narcan.
Nine other UW System campuses have since followed suit or are in the process of installing the boxes. The kits contain a potentially life-saving medication that helps reverse the effects of an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription pain relievers like oxycodone and morphine.
The boxes, dubbed Nalox-ZONE, are located in the lobbies of nine UW-Madison residence halls and three dining halls. The UHS effort is in partnership with University Housing and funded by Wisconsin Voices for Recovery.
“This is an emergency response tool,” said Jenny Damask, UHS assistant director for high-risk drinking prevention. “I hope we never need it, but it could save a life if it is needed.”
Fentanyl lacing prevalent
While Damask said opioid misuse is overall low on college campuses, drugs laced with the synthetic opioid fentanyl have become more widespread. Last year, two UW-Milwaukee students died from fentanyl poisoning.
“The issue is that such a small amount is deadly,” Damask said. “Since that's so scary and so prevalent, we think educating people on the dangers of fentanyl and having naloxone are really important strategies.”
In August, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory reporting a spike in deaths from fentanyl-laced drugs. In 2021, Wisconsin DHS identified synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, in 91% of the state’s opioid overdose deaths. From 2019 to 2021, the state’s number of deaths from fentanyl overdoses grew by 97%.
The substance, which is cheap to produce, is 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Damask said some illegal drug manufacturers are adding fentanyl to drugs like Adderall and cocaine to make their products more powerful and addictive.
Damask added UHS and University Housing are educating students on the risk of fentanyl-laced drugs and how to recognize opioid overdoses. Staff at University Housing have also received training on how to use naloxone.
The Nalox-ZONE boxes contain two doses of naloxone nasal spray alongside instructions on how to administer the antidote. They will be available 24/7 in the nine residence halls and during open hours at the dining locations.
While Damask said students should first call 911 in the event of an overdose, the police are not notified if the kit is opened. Instead, Wisconsin Voices for Recovery will receive a notification to refill the box.
Under a UW-Madison policy, a student experiencing a drug overdose will not receive disciplinary action as a result of a 911 call.
Opioid misuse rising statewide
All UW-Madison police officers have been trained to administer naloxone since 2018, according to UW-Madison police spokesman Marc Lovicott. He said there have only been two incidents in which police officers have administered the drug on campus in the past four years.
Still, opioid overdose deaths are rising in Wisconsin and throughout the nation. Opioids are currently the main cause of drug overdose deaths statewide and in the U.S.
In 2020, Wisconsin recorded 1,266 deaths related to opioid overdoses — up by 34% since 2019 and nearly double the number in 2014, according to Wisconsin DHS.
In Dane County, 138 people died from opioid overdoses in 2020 — an all-time high over the past two decades, according to data from Public Health Madison & Dane County. During the same year, UW Health also saw a 15% surge in emergency department visits related to opioid overdoses. Calls to Dane County Emergency Services reporting suspected opioid overdoses additionally increased 23% from 2019 to 2020.
As opioid overdoses continue to rise, Damask said UHS is looking to expand the Nalox-ZONE program to other campus locations in the future. UHS is also working with students in the master’s of public health program to develop training for students on how to administer naloxone.
Those who wish to carry naloxone on them may also take naloxone from the boxes, Damask said.
“The goal of ours is to help and educate people about fentanyl lacing, about what an opioid overdose is, and what they can do in that moment,” she said. “The naloxone is a preventive tool. We have AEDs, we have fire extinguishers, and now we have Narcan.”