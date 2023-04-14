Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s family is a beneficiary of the Wisconsin Idea, she said in a speech during her investiture ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Hamel Music Center on Friday morning.
The university’s tenet of education extending beyond the classroom has propelled her as chancellor, she told the audience. In December 2020, she donated a kidney to her father, who was diagnosed with late-stage kidney disease. A synthetic solution created at UW-Madison, which increased preservation times for organs outside of the body, allowed her kidney to safely travel on a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to her dad in Boston.
Dressed in academic regalia, Mnookin’s father, Robert Mnookin, led the academic procession for her investiture ceremony. While Mnookin became the university’s 30th chancellor in August after serving as dean of the UCLA law school, UW-Madison formally inducted her as the school’s leader at the event Friday.
“The Wisconsin Idea is both anchor and propeller, keeping us grounded to our mission, while creating that multiplier effect that allows us to do truly great things at scale,” Mnookin said. “It must remain at the heart of our goals and aspirations for our beloved university.”
An investiture, which officially recognizes a university's new leader, is one of the oldest traditions in academia, dating back to the Middle Ages. Campus events celebrating Mnookin's investiture throughout the week included volunteer service and a community picnic introducing her new Babcock ice cream flavor: “Mnookie Dough.”
UW System President Jay Rothman, who led the ceremony, said the event marked a new chapter at UW-Madison, celebrating “the Mnookin era.” He described her as “the right leader at the right time.”
“Quite simply,” Rothman said, “Jennifer Mnookin is made for this university.”
Gov. Tony Evers also offered remarks at the event, saying he and Mnookin share the same vision for UW-Madison.
“I have been especially grateful for your eager interest and appreciation for our Wisconsin traditions and way of life,” Evers said. “It is our state's heritage and traditions that will inspire generations of students to want to stay and build their futures here in Wisconsin — and that has included yours truly.”
Board of Regents President Karen Walsh formally bestowed Mnookin with a pewter-cast medallion created by two mechanical engineering undergraduate students. Mnookin will wear the medallion, cast with the university’s Numen Lumen insignia, at future commencements and convocations.
Other speakers at the ceremony included Northwestern University President Michael Schill, who worked with Mnoookin at UCLA, and four of UW-Madison’s former chancellors: Donna Shalala, David Ward, John Wiley and Biddy Martin.
They shared their favorite moments on campus, offered advice to the chancellor and pointed out some challenges Mnookin may face throughout her tenure. Among those issues were college affordability, political divides, free speech and waning confidence in the value of higher education.
“Even if we may think that the criticisms are exaggerated or misplaced, we need to listen, we need to recognize them and answer them better than we have in the past,” Mnookin said in response. “This is a ton of work, but if we can manage to put these pieces together, we will multiply our ability to address momentous challenges here in Wisconsin and around the world.”
“I have great confidence that we can do this," she added, “and that we will succeed.”