Over the past semester, University of Wisconsin-Madison dance professor Chris Walker worked with freshmen and alumni of First Wave — a scholarship program for hip hop and urban arts — to bring Danez Smith’s poem “summer, somewhere” to life, fusing dance, theater and music.
A performance of the choreographed poem, which Smith said explores an afterlife of Black men who have been victims of white supremacy or killed by the police, will be part of First Wave’s 15th annual Line Breaks Festival this weekend at the Overture Center.
“I don’t think I’ve made a rehearsal where I didn’t cry,” said Smith, who was part of the inaugural First Wave cohort when the program began in 2007. “This was one of the hardest poems I’ve ever had to write. But seeing it lie within the members of this community, which I would not be the artist I am today without, has been a super humbling experience.”
Elements of hip hop
The lineup on Friday and Saturday features solo performances, panel discussions, visual art, musical acts, poetry, dance and theater.
Sofía Snow, director of First Wave and the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives, said this year’s event is particularly special because people from each of the past 14 First Wave cohorts, as well as next year’s students, will be represented at the festival.
Three alumni in the 12th First Wave cohort will present pieces, including Jackson Neal, showcasing a multimedia performing arts piece on the pleasures and pitfalls of the internet. Dowry Ruiz will perform a concert and hip hop theater piece on survivors’ guilt. Corina Robinson debuts a sustainable hip hop fashion show for the JVN Project. JVN, an arts nonprofit, is named after John Vietnam Nguyễn, a member of First Wave who died at 19 years old.
The fashion show, titled “True to the Root,” incorporates the five elements of hip hop: breaking, DJing, emceeing, graffiti and knowledge.
Students in the current 14th cohort will also showcase their works, which member Sarah Abbas said come from “the core of everyone’s heart.” The free performances in the Overture Playhouse focus on common human experiences, as well as narratives specific to diverse communities.
“Everybody is being so true to what they feel and experience, giving all of themselves up for their story,” said Abbas, who was also the 2020 St. Louis youth poet laureate. “They're not hiding away from the reality of it and it’s some heavy stuff. I think everybody in the audience will feel something and will relate to something in these stories.”
Testing out ideas
Smith described this year’s First Wave scholars as “D1 artists,” saying the festival is “a chance to see some of the future’s greatest practitioners testing out ideas at such a young age.”
“You can trust to see them at the top of their game, at the top of their curiosity,” Smith said. “It’s nothing short of magical.”
Snow said this weekend also marks a return to in-person programming after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Line Breaks to online formats during the past two years. The festival, she said, will serve as a celebration of First Wave’s 15th anniversary and a reminder that “Madison has a long, rich history of embracing multicultural arts.”
“For anybody who's ever been to Line Breaks, I think this is a triumphant return,” Smith said. “And for those who are new, this is a great opportunity to meet the First Wave community and dig into something that is truly a jewel in the city.
“There's always been people here innovating and making room for these conversations.”
This week, during rehearsal, Snow got a sneak peek of the performances, which she said tell stories of First Wave students and alumni who hail from all around the world.
“I walked out of that space feeling like I just witnessed groundbreaking art-making,” she said. “All of those stories are going to be represented in one weekend, which is a feat within itself, so I hope folks walk away feeling like they got the full breadth of the human experience in two evenings.
“I can’t wait for Madison to experience that.”