The University of Wisconsin-Madison will extend its Wisconsin Teacher Pledge for another year in an aim to address teacher shortages across the state and nation.
The program within the School of Education pays the equivalent of in-state tuition and fees, as well as testing and licensing costs, for all teacher education students who commit to working three or four years at Wisconsin schools.
“There are significant challenges across the field of education, but we’re looking to the future with a sense of optimism,” said Diana Hess, dean at the School of Education, in a statement. “Our Teacher Pledge program holds great potential for the state of Wisconsin. We have to explore solutions quickly.”
For years, Wisconsin public schools have faced historic teacher shortages, with fewer students pursuing education degrees in the U.S. and districts reporting smaller applicant pools. Over winter break, Madison Metropolitan School District — along with Milwaukee, Racine Unified, Greendale and Beloit — delayed returning to in-person instruction due to “critical staff shortages.”
In the 2018-19 school year, Wisconsin schools also saw a 180% increase in the number of emergency licenses — teachers without professional training for their position — over seven years.
UW-Madison’s $20 million initiative, funded entirely by donors, will now go on for six years and is expected to support over 1,000 students in the School of Education. The program was originally planned to last from 2020 through 2025.
The Teacher Pledge is also designed to address high turnover rates for young teachers in the U.S — with many leaving the profession after only a year or two. Because those in the program pledge to stay on the job for at least three years, the School of Education incentivizes graduates to stick around within their respective schools.
“Especially early on in one’s career, teaching is a very difficult job,” said Hess, a former high school teacher. “We feel if teachers stick with it, they will gain confidence, start to see the value they bring, and enjoy the important work they are doing.”
Since its launch in fall 2020, over 350 students have taken advantage of the teacher pledge. Currently, over 85 percent of students in the School of Education master’s degree program, which offers certification at the middle school and high school level, are taking part in the initiative.
The School of Education is also seeing an increase in enrollment for those pursuing elementary education certification at the undergraduate level, according to the statement.
Nicholas Hillman, a professor with the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, will additionally lead a study on the teacher pledge’s effectiveness over the next several years.
For Camryn Blooms, who is from Michigan and is now pursuing a master's from the School of Education, the teacher pledge is “the reason I’m here.”
“I never saw myself coming to Wisconsin until I heard about the pledge,” said Blooms, who is getting certified in secondary science education and English as a second language (ESL). “The financial support is a real difference-maker for me, and I know many of my classmates agree.”