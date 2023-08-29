Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will now see more overdose rescue boxes in buildings on campus, in the university’s effort to prevent opioid and fentanyl overdoses.
Last fall, UW-Madison first installed the boxes, called Nalox-ZONE, in the lobbies of nine residence halls and three dining halls. According to University Health Services, those kits have been accessed 28 times.
In mid-August, UW-Madison installed an additional 13 kits, expanding the program to 25 total locations including the Nicholas and Bakke recreational centers, the Student Activity Center, Union South and Memorial Union. The UHS effort is in partnership with University Housing and funded by Wisconsin Voices for Recovery.
“It was really great to be able to increase access to places on campus that really made sense, where a lot of people go and where there is a lot of foot traffic,” said Jenny Damask, UHS assistant director for high-risk drinking prevention. “We’re trying to increase access beyond those who just live and dine on campus.”
In 2021, UW Oshkosh became one of the first campuses in Wisconsin to equip residence halls with boxes of naloxone nasal spray, also commonly known by the brand name Narcan.
The kits contain a potentially life-saving medication that helps reverse the effects of an overdose from counterfeit pills and opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription pain relievers like oxycodone and morphine.
The Nalox-ZONE boxes contain two doses of naloxone nasal spray alongside instructions on how to administer the antidote. They will be available 24/7 in the residence halls and during open hours at the other campus locations.
While Damask said students should first call 911 in the event of an overdose, the police are not notified if the kit is opened. Instead, Wisconsin Voices for Recovery will receive a notification to refill the box.
Under a UW-Madison policy, a student experiencing a drug overdose will not receive disciplinary action as a result of a 911 call.
“It’s totally safe to open the box and take what’s inside,” Damask said, adding that those who wish to carry naloxone on them may also take it from the boxes.
Fentanyl lacing on the rise
While Damask said opioid misuse is overall low on the UW-Madison campus, drugs laced with the synthetic opioid fentanyl have become more widespread in Wisconsin, and opioid overdose deaths have risen throughout the nation. In 2021, two UW-Milwaukee students died from fentanyl poisoning.
Last year, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory reporting a spike in deaths from fentanyl-laced drugs. In 2021, DHS identified synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, in 91% of the state’s opioid overdose deaths. From 2019 to 2021, the state’s number of deaths from fentanyl overdoses grew by 97%.
The substance fentanyl, which is cheap to produce, is 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Some illegal drug manufacturers are adding fentanyl to cocaine and counterfeit drugs like Adderall and Percocet to make their products more powerful and addictive.
“Someone may not know (their drugs) are laced with fentanyl,” Damask said, “and a very small amount can be deadly.”
Damask said UHS and University Housing are educating students on the risk of fentanyl-laced drugs and how to recognize overdoses. Staff at University Housing have also received training on how to use naloxone.
More resources available in Dane County
Dane County has additionally aimed to increase access to fentanyl testing strips and Narcan in the area as the county fights a rising number of drug overdose deaths.
Deaths involving opiates and fentanyl have increased in Dane County since 2016, with opiate-related deaths increasing more than 30% in the past five years. Overdose deaths involving fentanyl are up approximately 70% in that time.
Public Health Madison & Dane County data for 2022 are incomplete, but in 2021 there were 149 opioid-involved overdose deaths in Dane County compared with 85 deaths in 2018.
Dane County launched a program in June, distributing 100 Narcan and fentanyl-test kits in the five ZIP codes with the highest prevalence of opioid-related deaths, including Madison’s north, south and west sides.
“Students are able to get naloxone in several places in the community,” Damask said, “and that's really what we're hoping for: increased availability if someone needs it.”
Cap Times reporter Allison Garfield contributed to this report.