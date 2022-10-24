A controversial event featuring Matt Walsh, a conservative political commentator and self-described “theocratic fascist,” has sparked outrage and fueled tensions on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
Graffiti tagged at Alumni Park and Memorial Union was found Monday morning criticizing the speaker and UW-Madison's Young Americans for Freedom, the conservative student organization hosting the event.
One message, tagged on the front of Memorial Union, reads: “Trans women are women — Fuck Matt Walsh and YAF.” Others say, “Listen up UW: Stop letting Nazi transphobes talk" and label Walsh as a “pedophile.”
UW-Madison YAF is a chapter of Young America’s Foundation, a national group led by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. YAF is set to host the sold-out event Monday evening featuring Walsh at Memorial Union. The organization will screen Walsh’s new documentary — which attempts to debunk gender ideology, as well as nonbinary and transgender issues — titled, “What Is A Woman?”
According to UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas, UWPD is reviewing cameras and investigating the graffiti incident. Staff within facilities management are also cleaning the areas that were defaced.
A protest against Walsh, organized by the UW-Madison BIPOC Coalition, will also take place ahead of the event at 4 p.m. outside of Memorial Union. The Gender and Sexuality Campus Center is additionally hosting a separate, day-long community-building event and trans film festival at the same time of YAF’s event.
Dean of students Christina Olstad and associate vice chancellor Gabe Javier issued a statement this weekend on social media about students’ concerns regarding the event. The two wrote they affirm “people across the spectrum of identities … especially in times like this.”
“We are aware that a speaker is coming to campus on Monday whose viewpoints we believe are harmful toward our trans community,” they said. “We will continue to do our part to make this campus more welcoming and inclusive regardless of what speakers may counter this value.”
YAF president Harrison Wells told the Cap Times he was "dismayed" to see the vandalism in response to the event, saying YAF invited Walsh to provide a diversity of viewpoints on campus. The org has also criticized UW-Madison on Twitter for providing support to those in the trans community.
YAF tweeted that the UW-Madison leaders’ statement was “predictably inconsistent and outright shameful.” The group argued the university “continues to cater to campus leftists” and on Monday said UW-Madison emboldened students' rage by "lamenting the impact of this event."
“Instead of calming emotions over an event they both approved and are providing support for,” one YAF tweet said Sunday, “UW-Madison chooses to vilify our speaker on social media & pander to the mob.”
Walsh also called out UW-Madison on Twitter Sunday, saying the university “approved my event but is now calling me ‘harmful’ and lamenting the impact that my presence is having on the campus. Abject cowardice.”
In response to the graffiti, he challenged "any leftist" to come to the event and defend the claim that "trans women are women." If they can debunk "my entire position all at once," he tweeted Monday, "I will admit defeat and immediately retire in disgrace from public life."
Wells encouraged students to come to the event and “engage in respectful dialogue” if they disagree with Walsh.
"It's important to bring in opposing viewpoints, as higher education is meant to be a place of discussions and the exchange of ideas — not just one narrative," he said. "We invite people with opposing viewpoints to come to our event and challenge our speakers instead of resorting to vandalism."
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from YAF president Harrison Wells.