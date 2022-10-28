About three-quarters of economics doctoral students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have signed onto a letter demanding administrators take a stand against and prevent sexual misconduct in their department.
The letter comes as some women have shared on Twitter accusations of sexual harassment against top economists in the field. Last week, Jennifer Doleac, an economics professor at Texas A&M University, named two of those leading male economists on social media. She has since identified three more economists whom she said people have made allegations against.
Women are coming forward on social media, Doleac told the Chronicle of Higher Education, because they're "done waiting for or counting on our institutions to protect us."
“Unfortunately, we have also become aware of accusations made against members of our own faculty,” the UW-Madison graduate students wrote in a statement issued Friday evening.
UW-Madison did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The letter, signed by 167 UW-Madison graduate students in economics, says those allegations could discourage potential students from networking with top economists.
“It also dissuades talented and underrepresented people from entering the field in the first place,” the statement reads.
Emily Case, a third year economics doctoral student who signed the letter, said “it's unacceptable” for the department to be silent on the issue. She added student organizations within the department and some economics administrators have prompted conversations surrounding sexual misconduct and discrimination for years, “but nothing has really changed.”
In the letter, the graduate students made several recommendations for the department to prevent sexual misconduct. That includes improving investigations into alleged misconduct, supporting those who come forward to report sexual harassment and barring people with credible allegations against them from coming to campus.
“We really do believe in this department,” Case said. “We want to push them to go to an even higher standard. We know that our department can do better to be a meaningful change for the entire field.”
The graduate students also demanded the economics department acknowledge that UW-Madison students and faculty continue to experience sexual harassment and assault. They additionally asked the department to improve the methods for reporting misconduct and to strengthen the UW System’s “pass-the-harasser” clause.
“Pass the harasser” — a common issue in higher education — refers to when a known harasser leaves for another institution without facing consequences or without the new employer knowing about previous misconduct.
In 2018, amid the #MeToo movement, the UW System passed a policy to prevent the phenomenon. It requires campuses to ask prospective hires their history of sexual misconduct, whether they have ever been investigated for sexual harassment allegations or left a previous job during an investigation.
The policy also requires the UW System to share sexual misconduct accusations and investigations against employees with other UW campuses or state agencies during a prospective hire.
“Finally, we acknowledge that more people may share their experiences of sexual harassment and assault at this institution,” the letter concluded. “We expect our department to thoroughly investigate … any such incidents, with transparency regarding the process where appropriate.”