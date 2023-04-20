You’re in a time crunch with a decision in front of you: Should you help your neighbor with her chickens on the loose or rush into work to help your local newspaper cover an historic flood?
That’s one of the first choices a user must make in “Headlines and High Water,” a recently released journalism education video game from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Field Day Lab in the School of Education.
The path you pick affects how the story plays out later in a “Choose Your Own Adventure”-style, with the goal of building skills like trust, resourcefulness, research and technology while working at your first job out of journalism school in a small community.
Sarah Gagnon, Field Day’s creative director, began envisioning the game in 2019 as she watched other games focused on the idea of “fake news” and how to recognize it.
“I want kids to be able to think about how journalistic knowledge is created,” Gagnon said. “When they read the news, I want them to think about the importance of the news for the sake of democracy and for making decisions, and as they’re seeing news, that they want to be able to notice what good news sounds like.”
She read a book by UW-Madison Journalism School Professor Sue Robinson and reached out to her to partner on the concept. Robinson, who said the idea "sounded like the most fun ever," connected the game creators with other journalists to ensure the game was a realistic reflection of the job.
“The game is so cool, really sophisticated and I think gets at all of these sorts of values of journalism that we’re trying to teach our students,” Robinson said.
The game was released for free public use earlier this month and can be accessed by anyone online. It’s aimed at middle school students, but Gagnon and Robinson believe it’s accessible to older students and even adults.
Robinson said she learned a lot about the process of making a game, which includes developing storylines, figuring out how they work together and creating the art to tie it all together.
“The whole project from start to finish has been really illuminating for me because I had no idea how much work went into this kind of thing and how many people had to be doing their part correctly and competently and reliably,” Robinson said.
A key piece of any game is a “resource” that users can gather. Gagnon said a usual go-to is money, and the game’s creators initially thought of using that in this case. Robinson and the journalists quickly suggested they find an alternative, and eventually they settled on time.
The game creates situations in the fictional small town of Twin Lakes, with story deadlines and a variety of locations to gather information. The user is provided various options of who to talk to or what action to take, with each taking a different amount of time as the clock runs toward deadline.
In testing the game with students, Gagnon said the feedback was that it was “really unfair.”
“And journalists were like, ‘Yes, it is unfair, we aren’t given enough resources,’” she said.
That helped the developers lean into the importance of the game saying “you have to spend time to build trust within the community.”
“So instead of trying to make the game more fair, what we tried to do is talk about that unfairness within the game and to let the main character complain like, ‘Why won’t these people talk to me? Why don’t they trust me?’” Gagnon said.
That trust-building was a key component for Robinson, whose new book, “How Journalists Engage: A Theory of Trust Building, Identities, and Care,” includes anecdotes about the game and its development. She also wanted it to illustrate how journalists are a part of the community they cover, and therefore are invested in the information they’re sharing.
“It was really important for me for people to see all of the hard choices that journalists have to make every single day and it seems like they’re little choices, but all these choices have these big consequences for the community,” Robinson said. “It still gives over this feeling that the journalist is part of the community, that the journalist is trying to help the community through this flood in the best way possible.
“What this game does is really show the true connection between community and journalism and how those two are so integral for each other’s health.”