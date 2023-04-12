After nearly five years of construction, new upgrades to the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant and a three-story addition for the Center for Dairy Research are finally complete at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
It returns Babcock dairy production to campus after the plant halted operations in 2019 due to construction, and allows the research center to break new ground in the world of specialty cheeses.
The $72.9 million project is the dairy plant’s first renovation since it was built in 1951, increasing its capacity to produce Babcock milk, cheese and ice cream sold at on- and off-campus locations. And a new 48,500-square-foot addition gives a permanent home to the Center for Dairy Research, where researchers study and develop products for local and national dairy companies.
With the center’s resources, new dairy products will reach customers more quickly and hopefully double the state’s production of specialty cheeses, said John Lucey, a professor of food science and the research center's director. In 2021, Wisconsin produced the most specialty cheese in the nation, churning out 877 million pounds, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Wisconsin makes a quarter of all cheeses in the U.S. — the nation’s top cheese producer.
“There isn’t a dairy product we can’t make or age in this building,” Lucey said. “Butter, ice cream, powders, cheese, yogurt, shelf-stable products — Whatever you need, we can make it here and do research on it here.”
The Center for Dairy Research was formerly housed in the same space as the dairy plant, which posed issues to food safety as researchers and dairy plant staff faced difficulties segregating their work. The new addition provides a separate space for staff and students to conduct research and develop products in a food-grade, licensed production facility.
The new equipment also expands the center’s ability to develop products like specialty cheeses, whey powders and fermented dairy, such as Greek yogurt and cream cheese. Other sections of the building provide space to train master cheesemakers and hold tastings for participants to blind-test new products.
At a tour of the facility, Lucey showed off a new area with 10 temperature- and humidity-controlled “caves” to ripen specialty cheeses, like blue or feta. There are no other facilities with such rooms in the world, he said. Across the hall, he pointed out machines which will also help researchers develop shelf-stable milk that can last over a year without refrigeration.
With 28,500 square feet of renovations, the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant also received modern upgrades, including the latest equipment to process dairy, bottle milk and churn ice cream, as well as a freezer that stores large batches of Babcock ice cream in an environment cooled at 25 degrees below zero.
During construction, the Babcock dairy plant stopped making its products. Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream made a limited selection of Babcock flavors, and Babcock sold its cheeses from a large stock that it saved up ahead of shutting down.
The renovations were much needed and long overdue, said Casey Whyte, manager of the dairy plant. Much of the facility’s equipment and infrastructure had remained the same since the building was first constructed over seven decades ago, making the plant’s processes inefficient and outdated.
Equipment began to deteriorate, requiring constant repairs, the walls were worn down to their baseboards, and the floors started to leak down into the spaces below. Some of the equipment, Whyte said, were at times dangerous and often required manual labor to operate.
“The new equipment will allow us to be a lot more efficient,” Whyte said. “We won't have breakdowns and we won't have to constantly be wondering how to replace an expensive piece of equipment.”
Plus, he said, students will be able to work with the technology more easily and get experience with tools that are closer to what’s being used by other dairy plants and food companies.
UW-Madison first began planning the renovation of the Babcock Hall Dairy Plant a decade ago, but Lucey said it’s something he’s been wanting even before then. And the state’s dairy leaders have been yearning for it, too: Over $18 million of funding for the renovations came from nearly 200 private donors, a majority of whom are part of the state’s cheese industry.
While Lucey said UW-Madison has always been home to some of the best dairy researchers across the globe, “we did not have the facility to go with it.”
“Now we've remedied that fact, and now we're ahead of the pack,” he said. “That’s not a boast. We’re the largest and best dairy research unit in the U.S. and one of the best in the world.”