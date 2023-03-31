Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science, will step in as University of Wisconsin-Madison’s interim provost this April.
He will begin the role on April 24, succeeding current provost John Karl Scholz, who is leaving UW-Madison to become president of the University of Oregon starting July 1.
A permanent provost will be appointed later this summer, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin announced in a statement Thursday.
“It is a remarkable benefit to UW-Madison to have a well-respected, talented administrator and leader like Eric Wilcots step into this critical role on an interim basis,” Mnookin said in the statement. “While we will certainly miss Karl’s leadership, Eric will do a tremendous job as interim provost through this transitional period, and I’m grateful for his willingness to serve.”
The provost serves as second in command to the chancellor, acting as chief executive officer in the chancellor’s absence.
Scholz, who has served as provost since 2019, announced his University of Oregon presidency earlier this month. He had initially announced in November that he intended to step down as UW-Madison provost this summer and return to a teaching role in the Department of Economics, where he served as a professor for over three decades.
Wilcots became the interim College of Letters & Science dean in August 2019 and made his position permanent in May 2020. He oversees UW-Madison’s largest academic unit, in which students make up nearly half of the university’s total enrollment.
Wilcots is also a professor of astronomy and has been at UW-Madison since 1995. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a doctorate from the University of Washington.
UW-Madison is currently searching for a new provost, and four finalists will visit the campus next week, the university said. They will give public presentations from Monday, April 3 through April 7 at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in either Memorial Union or Grainger Hall.