An educational exhibit highlighting the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s history of exclusion and resistance opened Monday at the Chazen Museum of Art.
The gallery is a culmination of the university’s Public History Project, titled “Sifting & Reckoning,” which confronts the challenges of marginalized communities on campus. The exhibit runs through Dec. 23, featuring photographs, archival materials and oral histories spanning 175 years.
The exhibit’s name reflects UW-Madison’s concept of “sifting and winnowing,” a phrase that has served as a symbol of the campus’ dedication to free thought and the exchange of ideas. Some of the gallery’s themes include student organizations, housing, academic life and protest.
“Understanding and learning from this history is a part of the process to make the university a more equitable and inclusive place for all members of our community,” said Lavar Charleston, UW-Madison's chief diversity officer. “By uncovering our history, we get a better sense of the progress that we've made, places where we've fallen short, and places where we need to focus our intention for the future.”
Initial results from the 2021 Campus Climate Survey, released in May, show three-quarters of students find UW-Madison to be a safe, welcoming and respectful place where they feel they belong. Students from historically underrepresented and marginalized groups, however, rated the campus climate less highly than their peers.
The exhibit highlights quotes from students throughout the years, many of whom said they faced racism or felt unwelcome on campus. Charleston added there are “difficult aspects” in the exhibit which could make some feel uncomfortable.
“There are episodes in this institution's past that do not reflect well on people or organizations, or perhaps the university as a whole,” he said. “But there are also powerful stories of resilience, and places where students and employees showed tremendous courage and have really landed on the right side of history to help progress and move our institution forward.”
Joanne Partington, who attended UW-Madison in the 1980s, visited the exhibit with her mother. She had tears in her eyes as she walked through the gallery.
“It’s very powerful,” she said in front of an installation on student activism. “I didn’t know about all of this. I feel sad and angry, and part of me is sad that it took this long to recognize all that has happened. But I also feel proud of the students who tried to make change.”
The exhibit comes three years after then-Chancellor Rebecca Blank commissioned a study on the history of two 1920s student organizations named after the Ku Klux Klan. As part of the study’s findings, the researchers concluded UW-Madison needed to confront its long culture of exclusion, racism and religious bigotry, rather than the history of a few individuals.
The Public History Project was borne from the study as a way for UW-Madison to reckon with its past. Public historian Kacie Lucchini Butcher led the project alongside a team of student researchers. They spent hours poring through archival materials, many of which are part of the gallery.
“Public history at its simplest is history written and made accessible for the public and for the people in our community,” Butcher said. “While many other universities have looked into their histories, no others have made public engagement the center of their work.”
Her favorite part of the gallery, she said, is a 1960s film about housing discrimination that is now accessible to the public for the first time. Creators of the film — Lloyd Barbee, civil rights leader and president of the Wisconsin NAACP, and professor Stuart Hanisch — believed the university destroyed the movie.
“In fact, it had been sitting quietly in our UW archives for the past 50+ years,” Butcher said.
John Zumbrunnen, vice provost for teaching and learning, added the Public History Project is developing curricular materials based on its research that “will live on in classroom conversations for years to come.”
“The work of the Public History Project reflected here in this exhibit provides instructors, like me, with more knowledge and more resources,” he said, “more ways to get my students to engage critically and honestly with questions of fundamental importance to our campus, to our communities, to our nation.”
Parts of the gallery are also available on its companion website, which expands on the physical exhibit.