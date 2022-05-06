Marie Miranda, a former provost at University of Notre Dame, wants to foster an environment of belonging at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
One of five finalists for UW-Madison chancellor, Miranda spoke in a public forum Thursday at the Memorial Union and discussed her record of promoting inclusion at Notre Dame, from providing more resources for students of color to offering free university-branded gear, aka “swag.”
“I didn’t come from any money to speak of and I was a scholarship student at Duke,” Miranda said of her undergraduate experience, recalling how she received free apparel as a manager of the basketball team. “If you get to put that on, there's something about the swag that gives you a belonging.”
The fourth of the candidates to visit campus this week, Miranda also interviewed with a special regent committee, students, faculty and deans.
Describing herself as a woman and a person of color, she said she’s been brought into diversity efforts from her first day on the faculty at Duke in 1990.
As Notre Dame provost from 2020 to 2021, she said she helped the university usher in its most diverse first-year class in history during the fall of 2021, with a 38% increase in African American students and an 18% increase in Hispanic students.
“There's a lot of momentum at Madison right now,” Miranda said. “But the university needs better numbers. If we're going to make the Wisconsin Idea come alive, then we have to be a place where people from all backgrounds feel that they can speak and be heard.”
It’s also in Miranda’s nature to collaborate with others, she said. As provost, she held office hours which were open to all at Notre Dame.
“I think one has to create a series of mechanisms that make it straightforward to get input,” she said. “One has to be conscious of power imbalances, and therefore provide mechanisms that people will feel comfortable with.”
Considering the state’s declining financial support for higher education, Miranda additionally suggested ways to generate other streams of revenue. She hopes to continue UW-Madison’s real estate efforts and take on more early stage investments in its endowment.
Miranda added the university can better leverage its summer school programs, strengthen corporate partnerships, work on research that brings in large federal grants and be aggressive about philanthropy. At Notre Dame, she said she helped land several gifts of over $30 million as provost.
But Miranda questioned whether increasing revenue should be more important to the university than achieving greater financial flexibility. She said UW-Madison should be able to issue bonding authority like most other universities, allowing the institution to borrow money for projects by issuing bonds. The UW System, chancellor Rebecca Blank and Gov. Tony Evers have long shown support for this approach but have faced opposition from some lawmakers.
Miranda additionally advocated for the Board of Regents to change the policy requiring UW-Madison to receive board approval for all contracts over $1 million. “As somebody who is running a $3.4 billion company,” she said of the university’s budget, “a $1 million decision should be more pro forma.”
Moderator Charles Hoslet, UW-Madison’s vice chancellor for university relations, then gestured to the regent members in the audience, asking them if they heard her. “So much for my chance at a chancellorship,” Miranda said, prompting laughter in the crowd.
Miranda also shared ideas on how UW-Madison can shape the future of higher education, including by connecting work to stakeholders, working more collaboratively with Big 10 universities and creating innovation ecosystems throughout the Midwest. In doing so, she said UW-Madison would be uniquely positioned to transform the region “from Rust Belt to Silicon Heartland.”
“I believe that this university is going to be part of an incredible transformation,” Miranda said. “I’d relish the opportunity to be part of the university community as that transformation occurs.”
Editor's note: The Cap Times is covering each of the five finalists for the UW-Madison chancellor position as they participate in public forums this week. Check captimes.com daily to read about all five.