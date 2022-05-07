Provost John Karl Scholz sees a bright future ahead for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
One of five finalists for UW-Madison chancellor, Scholz spoke in a public forum Friday, outlining three strategies to help the university achieve success: engaging with stakeholders, expanding campus resources and listening to the community.
“When I've thought about this opportunity, I can't help but reflect on this idea of the Madison miracle,” he said. “While we are a very beautiful state, in so many dimensions we're average — yet we are part of one of the finest universities in the world.”
The final candidate to speak on campus this week, Scholz also interviewed with a special regent committee, students, faculty and deans.
The only internal candidate of all the finalists, Scholz described himself as an “old-timer” on campus. He has worked at UW-Madison for 34 years, including as an economics professor, dean of the College of Letters and Science from 2013 to 2019 and provost for the past three years.
“I have a track record of accomplishing things that help the university in almost every position that I’ve held,” he said.
Scholz has also worked for presidential administrations on both sides of the political aisle, including within the U.S. Treasury Department and the Council of Economic Advisers during the ‘90s. He said this experience would help the university navigate political polarization, allowing him to connect with legislators and secure financial resources.
Prompted about a decade of declining state financial support for higher education, Scholz said he’s been “part of every effort since then to increase the resource base available.” To generate more revenue, he suggested improving the university’s professional master’s programs, continuing with real estate development, participating in more business-sponsored research and taking better advantage of the financial resources already available.
Scholz pointed to his efforts in expanding the school’s summer term as one example of successful resource efficiency, saying he helped increase summer enrollment by more than double over the last eight years.
While Scholz acknowledged his own privilege, he said the university can do more to diversify its students, faculty and staff and foster a culture of belonging on campus. He also said he’d be “full-throated” in supporting the university’s cultural spaces and affinity groups.
“Our deans in the schools and colleges have been very animated and energetic on this agenda,” Scholz said. “I think we're making great progress, and we can't let that progress slack.”
He also touched on diversity of thought, saying freedom of expression is “live and well at UW-Madison.” Scholz said there seems to be no problem of students suppressing themselves on campus and pointed to their respect for a range of speakers who have recently visited the university, including journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and Republican former Gov. Scott Walker.
“I think the climate and culture on campus for students across the political spectrum is very healthy,” Scholz said. “But we will be much more successful with speech, debate and dialogue the more inclusive the community is.”
Scholz added his praise for the university’s efforts to improve tribal relations, saying he’d look to increase staff within the Native Nations Working Group. He also said he’s currently working to secure a transfer agreement between UW-Madison and the College of Menominee Nation.
Asked about his support for the humanities, Scholz said he’s most proud of his creation of SuccessWorks during his time at UW-Madison. The center offers career services to students in the College of Letters and Science, many of whom are pursuing degrees in the liberal arts.
“It’s partly because of my love for the humanities that we’re doing that, and I think it’s just indispensable for what we do as a university,” Scholz said. “I'm absolutely passionate about the humanities.”
Editor's note: The Cap Times is covering each of the five finalists for the UW-Madison chancellor position as they participate in public forums this week. Check captimes.com daily to read about all five.