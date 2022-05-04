Jennifer Mnookin, dean of the UCLA School of Law, says the Wisconsin Idea can serve as a national and global model for public universities.
One of five finalists for University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor, Mnookin said the university’s tenet of education extending beyond the classroom has even benefitted her own family.
In a public forum Tuesday, she said she donated a kidney to her dad in 2020. A synthetic solution created at UW-Madison, which increased preservation times for organs outside of the body, allowed her kidney to safely travel from Los Angeles to her father in Boston.
“It's a little example but it's an important one,” Mnookin said of her ties to the Wisconsin Idea. “This is an institution that for a long time has been making discoveries that really make a difference.”
Mnookin was the second of the candidates to visit campus this week, interviewing with a special regent committee, students, faculty and deans.
For the past six of her 17 years teaching at UCLA, Mnookin has served as dean of the law school, which she said largely involves collaboration with faculty. During her tenure, she also created the department’s first student and staff advisory committee.
Asked about her support for the humanities, Mnookin said she appreciates UW-Madison’s emphasis on interdisciplinary studies. With a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Harvard, a Yale law degree and a doctorate in science studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mnookin described herself as a “crossover person.”
“Part of what I find exciting about this university is its crossover strengths,” she said. “Maintaining those would be an institutional priority, even though it can be tempting to think that strength needs to follow the direction that student bodies are going.”
Mnookin also pointed out Wisconsin is not as diverse as California and that more needs to be done to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion at UW-Madison. Part of her current job, she said, included creating a scholarship program for those with obstacles on the path to law school, many of them from underrepresented communities.
“One of the keys to succeeding in these spaces is to ask about belonging and who feels like this university is theirs and who does not feel that way,” she said. “I think that if you can achieve that sense of belonging, it creates the ability to have both safe spaces and brave spaces.”
Considering Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized tribes, Mnookin said she was surprised at the lack of Native American students at UW-Madison.
“I would need to learn a lot more about why that is and what might be possible to grow those connections and relationships,” she said, adding that one of her priorities at UCLA has been to increase admissions of Native American students. She also referenced that beginning in fall 2022, the University of California system will waive tuition and fees for Native American students who are state residents.
Prompted about declining state support for higher education, Mnookin said she’d consider ways to generate additional funding through increased philanthropy and real estate efforts, as well as leveraging industry partnerships and developing new degree programs.
“I think that all of these strategies together — combined with continued engagement about state support and with energy, with collaboration and with vision — can continue to push us in the right direction over the period to come,” she said.
Mnookin also said she’s no stranger to the challenges of funding new facilities and deferred maintenance, saying she would “work to find solutions in order to see growth.” Part of that, she said, includes pushing legislators on the value of investment in public education.
“I don't think that the next chancellor of UW-Madison can give up on that story of a shared commitment to support for the System and for this university,” Mnookin said. “But the university needs to develop diversified revenue sources, too.
“It would be a big mistake to just sit and wait for the state to be our answer.”
