When computer science professor Daniel Reed first met with administrators at the University of Utah, he read them a children’s book called “What Do You Do with an Idea?”
“What the book says is that an idea can change the world,” said Reed, one of five University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor finalists. “We help each new generation and we help them realize their dreams. That’s what our educational model is all about.”
In a public forum at the Memorial Union on Monday, Reed spoke about how he’d approach the chancellor position. Drawing from his experiences in academia and the corporate world, he said he would use the opportunity to help UW-Madison “define the future of higher education.”
Reed was the first of the candidates to visit campus this week, interviewing with a special regent committee, students, faculty and deans.
His resume includes teaching stints at the University of Utah, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. From 2018 to 2021, he also served as provost at the University of Utah and worked as a corporate vice president of Microsoft from 2009 to 2012.
While much of his background is STEM-focused, Reed said he wants to keep the humanities relevant because they are “integral to who we are.”
“We have to continue to support and invest in that because if we don't, we sacrifice our souls,” he said. “We’d be half of a university if we didn’t have that.”
Asked about how he would partner with shared governance groups, Reed said he’s a big believer in academic freedom and working together with all parts of the university, including students, faculty and staff.
“That means collaborative engagement and discussion — not just in a moment of crisis, but as part and parcel of day to day life,” he said, adding that this approach helped leaders successfully navigate the pandemic at Utah.
As Utah provost, he said he also launched a financial aid program similar to Bucky’s Tuition Promise, a full-tuition scholarship for Wisconsin students with household incomes of less than $60,000 a year.
Several questions at the forum additionally centered around diversity, equity and inclusion. Reed said he would work to set an inclusive tone from the top, holding all parts of the university accountable and creating opportunities for everyone on campus.
He added that he developed a Native American land use acknowledgment at Utah, which UW-Madison also implemented in partnership with the Ho-Chunk tribe in 2018.
“I am delighted to meet with our Native American leaders,” he said, “to talk about things that we can do to not only redress the sordid history, but also talk about how we can support and engage them.”
Reed also recognized the need for mental health services on college campuses, saying he worked with the Utah student government to increase mental health counselors through an additional student fee. One option UW-Madison could explore, he said, is developing an app that would allow students to engage with mental health counselors through text messaging.
Prompted about declining state support for higher education, Reed discussed how the university can generate additional sources of revenue. He said he’d consider options like real estate, expanding research and development partnerships, and promoting lifelong education courses.
He also said political engagement is key for UW-Madison to remain a top-tier institution, nodding to his experience working with legislators at Utah and as chief research officer at the University of Iowa.
Above all, Reed said he would continue emphasizing the economic and social value of higher education and a college degree.
“When you talk to a student who's passionate about what they are learning and they're all shaking with joy about what they're doing,” he said, “it's pretty hard to look at that and say we aren't making a difference in people's lives.”
