University of Pittsburgh provost Ann Cudd sees higher education’s potential to inspire people and create knowledge that benefits the world.
“Our top research universities have a particular role to promote academic and research excellence at the leading edge,” said Cudd, one of five finalists for chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “That excellence needs to also be disseminated widely and equitably.”
In a public forum Wednesday at the Memorial Union, Cudd fielded questions on how she would lead in the university’s top role, saying she’d address issues of access, recruitment, political divisiveness and waning public support for higher education.
“These challenges require leadership to focus on increasing affordability, ensuring quality education that is equitable, advocating for public and philanthropic funding, and championing the value of our research and scholarship,” Cudd said.
Cudd was the third of the candidates to visit campus this week, interviewing with a special regent committee, students, faculty and deans.
Since 2018, she has managed over 4,800 full-time faculty as provost at the University of Pittsburgh, where she also teaches philosophy. Her resume includes serving as a graduate school dean at Boston University, as well as several leadership and teaching roles at the University of Kansas.
As Wisconsin and the nation become more diverse, Cudd said UW-Madison has the opportunity to recruit additional faculty and students from around the world. She also said she’d use the chancellor position to bolster academic research in fields like health, medicine, agriculture, engineering and technology.
Another part of the job, she said, would include collaborating and meeting regularly with student leaders. She pointed to similarities between UW-Madison and Pitt, saying they both have strong shared governance.
“In the end, of course, sometimes decisions have to be made,” Cudd said. “While taking consultation from all groups, ultimately, not everybody’s perspective is going to be equally well served by the decisions but at least they will all be heard.”
At Pitt, Cudd said she has fostered relationships outside of campus by developing community engagement centers in underserved areas. The centers have allowed faculty and students to help meet the needs of the community, including in physical therapy.
An essential ingredient to coming up with solutions, Cudd added, is diversity and inclusion. She said it’s important for campus leaders to “walk the walk” in creating an inclusive culture and nodded to her own experience in recruiting diverse faculty at Pitt.
As provost, she said she’s emphasized cluster hiring — the practice of assigning scholars into multiple departments around interdisciplinary research — which UW-Madison has similarly used since 1998 to bring in more faculty of color.
“If we want to continue to appeal to a broad sector of our society and appeal to lots of students,” she said, “we need to be able to say to our students and our faculty, ‘You belong here.’”
Cudd also said she’d consider expanding childcare and family leave to better support the university’s workforce and improve retention.
In addressing decreased state support for higher education, Cudd said she’d generate additional funding by leveraging industry partnerships, growing patentable developments, expanding professional and online master’s degree programs, and incentivizing research that brings in large federal grants.
She said she also believes in the value of the humanities, which can be supported at a “relatively lower cost than much of the research of other fields.”
“But it has to be respected as a really important area of research,” she added.
Asked about the growing need for mental health services on campus, Cudd said the university could widen the range of interventions, including telehealth, group therapy and hiring more counselors that focus on underrepresented populations.
She also said she’d focus on reducing stressors for students and faculty by minimizing high stakes testing and exploring “ungrading,” which favors constructive feedback over summary grades.
“As the chancellor, I'm not going to be deliberately developing that whole ecosystem,” Cudd said, “but I am going to look for folks who think outside the box to develop systems that better address mental health.”
Editor's note: The Cap Times is covering each of the five finalists for the UW-Madison chancellor position as they participate in public forums this week. Check captimes.com daily to read about all five.