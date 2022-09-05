The School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences is seeking an artist to create a large art installation for its new building at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
CDIS will pay the artist $70,000 to complete the project, which includes an additional $60,000 budget for fabrication and $125,000 for shipping and installation costs.
Located outdoors at the northeast entrance, the art will be visible from University Avenue and Charter Street, making it one of the most prominent pieces of the building, said program director Vasso Founta.
Construction for the new 325,000 square-foot building, which will be the most sustainable on campus, begins next year and is set to open at the beginning of 2025.
“We want the piece to be very inspiring, welcoming people into our community, inviting them to explore the building and connect with us,” Founta said. “That's how we decided to do this broad call for artists.”
The search for artists is open through Oct. 27. Founta said applications will be open to people nationwide, which is atypical for most UW-Madison buildings. Other departments, she said, choose their artwork directly rather than fielding them from a large pool of applicants.
The piece will be surrounded by plants and could be as large as 15 feet tall by 15 feet wide, taking up a significant amount of space at the building’s front porch. Founta also foresees it having a “local flavor,” with inspiration drawn from Wisconsin nature, connectivity, technology and innovation.
An art committee of four staff members, alongside CDIS faculty and the Chazen Museum of Art director, will choose semifinalists for the project this winter. Those artists will be compensated $5,000 for submitting a detailed proposal of their potential work.
Founta said the compensation was set high in order to give artists creative freedom and to attract strong candidates.
Upon a recommendation from the art committee, administrators from CDIS and the College of Letters & Science will ultimately choose the finalist this spring. The structure will be installed in winter 2025.
Launched in 2019, CDIS houses the departments for computer sciences, statistics and information systems, which fall within the College of Letters & Science.
Two buildings will be torn down to clear room for the seven-story development, which will be divided into research, learning and student “ecosystems.”
The building, as well as the art project, is privately funded.
The Morgridge family, longtime benefactors of UW-Madison, has committed $75 million to construction of the development. An additional $50 million will come from the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. The university is also raising another $50 million, which the Morgridges have pledged to match.
A virtual tour of the proposed interior show a modern, open space with wood furnishings, as well as a top floor with sweeping triangular skylights. Founta added CDIS has nearly 30 locations set aside to place other artworks, and the building will feature Wisconsin scenery and murals.
The new center will be open to all students, regardless of their majors, as part of the university’s effort to foster multidisciplinary studies.
“We’re very excited about this. We’ve spent a lot of energy and also a significant part of our budget to make sure that this is something exciting,” Founta said of the art. “People outside of our community will also be able to see it, so we think this will be very important.”