A student’s racist video rant has left the University of Wisconsin-Madison grappling with its obligation to protect free speech while also cultivating an inclusive environment.
As of Monday, over 57,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the student’s expulsion. In a list of demands handed to the chancellor at a protest last week, the Blk Pwr Coalition also urged the university to conduct an immediate investigation into expelling the student.
While students of color say the video has made them feel unsafe, campus administrators have repeatedly said the law binds them in disciplining or punishing the student. That’s true, said political science Professor Howard Schweber, an expert in constitutional law.
“The mere fact that expression is hateful, or deeply offensive, or deeply disturbing does not make it unprotected by the First Amendment,” he said. “I think the university got this one right.”
While Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin told protesters the video — which shows a white student saying she wanted to enslave Black people — was racist, reprehensible and vile, she said, “there are very significant legal constraints on what I am able to say and on what I'm able to do.”
The First Amendment guarantees students’ right to free speech in their classes and in private spaces. As a public institution, UW-Madison is a state government agency, and the U.S. Supreme Court has long maintained that public universities are required to uphold First Amendment protections.
“Any kind of retaliatory action taken against the student would be a violation of our First Amendment rights because it would be the government punishing someone for exercising their free speech rights,” Schweber said.
If the university were to take punitive measures against the student, Schweber said, “there would be a lawsuit — and she would win. I think there’s very little question about that.”
The video comes as the UW System has doubled down on its efforts to promote free speech after conducting a controversial student survey. The survey found a majority of respondents felt uncomfortable sharing their opinions about contentious topics in class and that some were unaware of certain First Amendment principles. In response, Republican lawmakers have also held a pair of hearings to probe intellectual diversity on UW System campuses.
First Amendment exceptions
At an Associated Students of Madison meeting last week, students expressed frustration with the university’s lack of action against the video. One UW-Madison student, Macy Olson, pointed out that First Amendment protections have exceptions. According to UW-Madison’s policy, those include “fighting words,” discriminatory harassment and disruptions to the function of an institution.
Schweber agreed there are specific considerations in which protected expression would become punishable, “but none of them are present here,” he said. “In that situation, the university cannot take any kind of action against her at all.”
UW-Madison defines fighting words as “intimidating speech directed at a specific individual in a face-to-face confrontation that is likely to provoke a violent reaction.” The video does not constitute fighting words, Schweber said, because the student was speaking online and not face-to-face with a specific person.
Discriminatory harassment includes unwelcome conduct directed at individuals based on race that is “sufficiently severe or pervasive” enough to interfere with others’ education or create a hostile environment, according to UW System policy.
“Discriminatory harassment, like unprotected speech, has a specific and strict legal definition that is hard to satisfy,” the university says on its website. “The important key point is to recognize that the overwhelming majority of speech and expression is considered constitutionally protected and will not meet the standard of unprotected speech.”
Some — including UW-Madison’s Law School Student Bar Association — have also cited disruptions to the institution as grounds for regulating the student’s speech. Students, for example, said the video has made it difficult for them to study for final exams and some missed class in order to protest.
“That's not what we mean by disruptive,” Schweber said. “Angering other people to the extent that they engage in disruptive behavior does not fall on the speaker. That's on them, so to speak.”
In a legal case, he said, a disruption would mean the student stood up in the middle of class and impeded the educational process.
Though Schweber added free speech cases are often complicated, especially on college campuses, he said “this was not.”
“This one is absolutely straightforward,” he said. “I certainly understand and appreciate people's outrage and desire that the university take strong action. But it would be fundamentally wrong for the university to give in to those demands.”
Student demands
Others have suggested the university at least provide diversity training to the student. But that, too, would be in violation of the First Amendment, Schweber said. While the university cannot legally give diversity and inclusion education solely to the student, he said it can provide this programming to all students in response.
Among the Blk Pwr Coalition’s demands to the university include implementing new diversity, equity and inclusion programming required for students as a way to prevent racial bias incidents and address a wider issue of racism on campus.
Complicating that, however, is the fact that the state’s top Republican has indicated staff in DEI programs should be eliminated.
In an interview with conservative WISN-AM radio host Jay Weber, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called for eliminating around $14 million in funding for UW System’s DEI positions.
The UW System spends about 0.2% of its annual budget, or around $13.6 million, on DEI positions per year, concentrated mostly within UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee, according to a review from WisPolitics.com. DEI offices are meant to cultivate inclusive environments for campus communities, as well as recruit students, faculty and staff with underrepresented identities.
The Blk Pwr Coalition has also demanded UW-Madison propose a zero-tolerance policy against hate speech and provide more mental health resources and safe spaces for students of color. On Wednesday, Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs, told protesters the university has received at least 1,000 hate and bias reports regarding the video.
In response to the coalition, Mnookin again condemned the video and requested to meet with a small group of students to discuss their concerns.
“This is, I hope, the first step in an ongoing dialogue with you,” she wrote to the coalition. “We are committed to continue engaging and collaborating with you in good faith to address your concerns.”