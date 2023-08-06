Several developments are taking shape on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, after the COVID-19 pandemic brought delays to some construction projects.
Even as Republicans in the Legislature declined to provide money for a new engineering facility in the state’s $2.4 billion capital budget, leaving the building in jeopardy, other projects have moved full speed ahead. Among the changes to campus include renovations to Sellery Residence Hall and a replacement to the George L. Mosse Humanities Building.
Here are some other developments coming soon to UW-Madison:
Levy Hall to replace Humanities building
Construction on Irving and Dorothy Levy Hall is set to begin in November, bringing to life a replacement for the aging humanities building.
Located at the southwest corner of Johnson and Park streets, the space is expected to open to students in the College of Letters & Science at the start of the 2026 school year and will consolidate programs from seven locations into one building.
Two residence halls, Susan B. Davis Hall and Zoe Bayliss Co-op, will be demolished to make room for the five-story, 26,000-square-foot structure. The humanities building, with its brutalist design and notoriously confusing layout, will also be torn down between 2029 and 2030.
In total, the project is anticipated to cost $116 million, with $60 million provided by the state. It’s partially funded by a $20 million donation from Marv and Jeff Levy, two brothers and UW-Madison alumni.
School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences to get a new home
UW-Madison recently started construction on a seven-story, 350,000-square-foot building for the School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences. Leaders broke ground on the site at West Johnson and Orchard streets in late April, beginning the $260 million privately funded project.
Opening in 2025, it will be home to thousands of students in CDIS' four majors, including data science — UW-Madison’s fastest growing major — and computer sciences, the largest degree program on campus.
Two buildings will be torn down to make room for the development, which will be located next to the Discovery Building at the corner of Charter Street and University Avenue. Designed to be the most sustainable campus building, it will have seven stories divided into research, learning and student “ecosystems.”
Sellery Hall receives upgrades
A facelift for Sellery Residence Hall is nearing completion after over three years of construction. Its renovation comes as University Housing continues to deal with capacity issues due to growing freshman enrollment.
University Housing spokesman Joel Ninmann said in an email the renovation is expected to be completed before move-in week, which starts Aug. 27. Some finishing work will continue into the fall semester, he said, “with very little disruption to students.”
The updates include new elevators, floor lounges, an added residential floor and a bridge connecting the building’s two towers. Each floor will also have expanded bathrooms, and every room will have individual temperature-controlled heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
The project costs an estimated $80 million total.
New indoor practice field coming to the Shell
In the state’s spending plan for building projects, UW-Madison received the green light to tear down the Camp Randall Sports Center, also known as the Shell. It’ll be replaced with a new indoor practice field for the university's football team.
The facility will include a 100-yard synthetic turf and 90-foot vertical clearance for kicking and punting drills. Other proposed projects include underground parking below the facility, a 200-meter indoor track and a new Hall of Fame.
The money will also go toward renovating the McClain Athletic Facility and lower-level spaces in Camp Randall Stadium, as well as constructing retail space along Monroe Street to relocate Bucky’s Locker Room. UW-Madison Athletics additionally seeks to construct office spaces, a dining hall, and strength and conditioning facilities on land between the new practice facility and Camp Randall.
The project will cost $285 million and is funded without state money.
School of Veterinary Medicine expanding
An expansion and renovation to the School of Veterinary Medicine continues after construction began in 2021. The project adds a separate three-story building across the street from the school’s original home on Linden Drive.
The expansion is set to improve classroom space for the school’s growing student population, double the size of its small animal hospital and enhance the large animal hospital. The upgrades will also decrease wait times and modernize spaces where researchers study infectious diseases.
Other improvements include a market café, rooftop terrace and outdoor courtyard. The project is expected to cost approximately $152 million, with around $90 million funded by the state.