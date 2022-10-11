This year the University of Wisconsin-Madison is ushering in the largest and most racially diverse freshman class in the institution’s history, breaking records for the second consecutive year.
The university announced Monday 8,628 freshmen are enrolled this fall, compared to last year’s 8,465 freshmen. Despite the university offering nearly 3,000 fewer acceptance letters this year than the year prior, a greater percentage of those admitted chose to attend UW-Madison.
“UW-Madison had reduced its admissions because it was trying to manage its class size, but its yield — the number of students who accepted — was higher than it has historically been,” said UW System President Jay Rothman in a September press conference. “I think that surprised (university officials) a little bit.
"I think that's indicative of the strength of our flagship institution.”
The freshman class was selected from a record 60,260 applicants, up 11.9% from 53,829 the year before. During September’s new student convocation, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said it was “one of our most competitive years ever.”
Now with 49,886 students, UW-Madison also shattered the record for total campus enrollment. The number of students increased 4.1% from last year.
“We are continuing to see an increase in demand for an education at UW–Madison,” said Provost Karl Scholz in a press release, “which is a testament to the outstanding education and student experience offered here.”
Diversified freshman class
The university has also diversified its freshman class, on par with data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the nation and its college students are becoming more diverse.
At UW-Madison, about one-third of the freshmen, or 2,695 total, are students of color — a 6% increase over the year prior.
Of that total, 1,431 identify as underrepresented students of color, which the university classifies as those who are Black, Hispanic, Native American, Cambodian, Laotian, Vietnamese or Hmong.
Nearly 17% of the freshman class falls under this category, about a 2% increase from last year. Both the number and percentage of underrepresented students of color are at all-time highs.
The percentage of new international students, however, has decreased. They comprise 8.6% of the new freshman class, down from 9.5% last year.
About 16% of the new freshmen also identify as first-generation college students.
In-state students
Of the 8,628 freshmen this year, 3,787 — or nearly 44% — are also Wisconsin residents. That number exceeds UW-Madison’s commitment of enrolling at least 3,600 in-state students annually.
But the number of out-of-state students at UW-Madison has increased over the past eight years, when the Board of Regents lifted a nonresident undergraduate enrollment cap in 2015.
Before the change, no more than 27.5% of students could be from out of state.
A total of 794 freshmen are additionally receiving Bucky’s Tuition Promise. Since 2018, the program has used private funding to offer four years of free tuition and fees for low income, in-state students at UW-Madison.
The UW System is launching a similar program for other campuses in fall 2023, called Wisconsin Tuition Promise. The program, announced in August, will waive the costs of tuition and fees that remain after receiving financial aid for UW System students whose household incomes are less than $62,000 per year.
The uptick in students at UW-Madison additionally comes as other UW System schools are experiencing declines in enrollment. Preliminary figures released in September show total UW System enrollment is at 161,430 this year — a 1% decline from fall 2021 and a 3% decline when excluding UW-Madison.