An art professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison was cited with disorderly conduct for exposing her breasts to a student on campus in late March, according to the UW-Madison Police Department.
UWPD spokesman Marc Lovicott said an investigation showed Lisa Gralnick, a professor of art metal, had a disagreement with a student about their attire.
He said Gralnick told police officers she was upset about the student’s outfit because it was inappropriate “due to the tools and chemicals in the space and wanted to prove a point.”
In a Wednesday email, the art department told its faculty, staff and students that the department has removed Gralnick from her teaching duties. It did not provide details of the incident, but said the department has restricted the faculty member’s access to their art studio to limit interactions with students.
UWPD responded to the student’s complaint on March 28, Lovicott said. Police then issued Gralnick with a disorderly conduct citation on March 31, according to court records. Those records show she paid $295 in fines and pleaded no contest by mail Friday.
The art department sent two emails about the incident to faculty, staff and students on March 29 and April 12. They did not include specifics about Gralnick’s misconduct, nor did they name her or the student, but encouraged others to report hostile and intimidating behavior.
“Considering a recent event within our department, our office is taking corrective action,” the department said in the March email. "It is our priority to ensure the safety and well-being of those who have been affected.”
The second email in April from Derrick Buisch, chair of the art department, followed up with specific resources for students to report misconduct and receive mental health services.
Buisch wrote the department is limited in providing information about the incident “with respect to personnel matters,” but said the university is reviewing the misconduct.
Gralnick, 66, has worked at UW-Madison as an art professor since 2001.