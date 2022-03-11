Three antisemitic incidents, recently reported to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, are leaving some Jewish students on edge.
According to a statement from vice chancellor for student affairs Lori Reesor and chief diversity officer LaVar Charleston, the incidents included a swastika etched onto a bathroom stall in a residence hall, antisemitic slurs yelled at a student on Langdon Street and an individual being harassed for “looking Jewish.”
“Antisemitism is wrong and it will not be tolerated at UW–Madison,” Reesor and Charleston said. “We are working to support all community members and increasing our educational efforts to prevent bias incidents from happening in the future.”
According to a survey from the Anti-Defamation League, which polled 756 Jewish undergraduates across 220 four-year colleges and universities across the U.S., one in three students experienced antisemitic hate in the 2020-2021 academic year.
While 71% said they felt safe as Jews on campus and despite many school buildings being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students reported 244 antisemitic incidents in 2020-2021 — an all-time high. The survey also found that the frequency of these incidents is larger than previously thought because most of those who experienced antisemitism did not report it to their campuses.
Of the 32% of Jewish students who said they faced antisemitism directed at them, nearly 80% reported it happened to them more than once during the last academic year. The most common incidents were offensive comments and damage or defacement of property.
In December, following the first night of Hanukkah, the message “Happy Hanukkah & Happy International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people” was tagged on the sidewalk of UW Hillel. The community center serves more than 4,000 Jewish students at UW-Madison.
Greg Steinberger, CEO and president of UW Hillel said he welcomed UW-Madison’s “clear and unambiguous” statement acknowledging that “antisemitism exists” and is increasing nationwide.
“It means a lot to the community to read such a statement and see that these events are not to be tolerated,” he said.
Steinberger added that the Milwaukee Jewish Community Council is working on a 2021 audit of antisemitism in the state, which he expects to be released soon.
“We will not be surprised if we again see a year over year increase of antisemitism acts in Wisconsin,” he said. “We know from our partner organizations that extremists are targeting college campuses for recruitment and they have seen a spike in white supremacist propaganda on campuses across the country over the last five years and a lot of it is antisemitic.”
Jewish people are feeling the “rising threat from both ends of the political spectrum,” Steinberger said.
In their statement, Reesor and Charleston said they were dismayed by the rise in antisemitic incidents, including at UW-Madison.
“UW-Madison values a diverse community where people of all religions, races, ethnicities, identities, and cultures feel safe, welcome and supported,” they said. “The university’s diversity is its strength.”
They encouraged students to report hate and bias incidents “as soon as possible,” saying UW-Madison’s first priority is to respond to those who are most directly affected.
“The Dean of Students Office follows up on all reports involving students,” Charleston and Reesor said in the statement. “We are committed to creating a campus where everyone feels valued and knows they belong.”