UPDATE: In a letter to the editor submitted to the Cap Times after the article below was published, One City Schools founder and CEO Kaleem Caire wrote that the school would not count the ninth and 10th grade students who will be leaving for enrollment purposes.
"This would be disingenuous, and we do not operate this way," Caire wrote. "We could do this, but we won’t."
Department of Public Instruction communications specialist Chris Bucher wrote in an email Wednesday afternoon that the department's requirements for enrollment remain in place, meaning a student must be both enrolled and in attendance on the day of the second Friday count or in attendance on a day both before and after the count, in the case of an absence on the count day.
With One City's high school classes continuing until Jan. 20, it remains unclear what will happen if students are still attending One City but not counted as part of the school's enrollment.
Caire's full letter can be read here.
The timing of One City Schools closing ninth and 10th grades could cost the Madison Metropolitan School District hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Of the roughly 60 students currently in those grades at One City, 51 live in Madison school district boundaries and are likely to return to an MMSD school after their classes are eliminated Jan. 20.
Madison Teachers Inc. called Tuesday for One City to return the aid it received for those students to MMSD.
The issue comes down to state laws regarding school funding: how enrollment affects school spending and the money districts give independent charter schools.
Below, the Cap Times explains the financial situation around the closure.
How much money is at stake?
For the full 2022-23 school year, an independent charter school like One City receives $9,264 per student from the state that the student’s resident school district would otherwise receive.
The state counts students twice each school year: the third Friday of September and the second Friday of January.
If a student is enrolled at such a charter school for only one of those days, the school would effectively receive $4,632 in aid that the school district would otherwise receive this year, according to an email from state Department of Public Instruction communication specialist Chris Bucher.
For the 51 students from MMSD who have attended One City this year, then, the charter was set to receive a total of $472,464 for the school year.
If those students were counted as MMSD students for the second half of the school year, then One City would receive $236,232, with MMSD receiving the other half.
What’s the problem with just doing that?
The second Friday of January is this Friday, one week before One City plans to close for high school grades.
School officials said choosing Jan. 20 was related to letting students begin with their new school at the beginning of second semester.
But it also means students will not yet be at their new school for the second Friday count, leaving the schools they’ll attend for the rest of the year short-changed.
One City founder and CEO Kaleem Caire wrote in an email to the Cap Times on Tuesday that staff member Latoya Holiday “is in touch with (the Department of Public Instruction) about this very issue.”
“It is being addressed directly with them,” Caire wrote.
“Money does not come to One City from MMSD," he wrote. “It comes from DPI. DPI will make the determination on how this will be handled.”
Bucher, from the DPI, wrote in an email Monday that the department’s School Financial Services and Parental Education Options teams “are working on this fluid situation and should have more information and guidance in the coming week or so.”
What does MMSD think?
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not comment on the district's reaction to the financial situation in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
"As we continue to determine the financial impact the closure at One City Schools may have on the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), our current focus is to ensure the families impacted by this decision have all the support and resources they need to ensure a smooth and welcoming experience as they transition to the MMSD family," LeMonds wrote.
In the only previous public statement on the situation, the district similarly focused on how it would get students enrolled and the importance of providing support for them during a challenging transition.
“The One City Schools’ announcement was unexpected and undoubtedly stressful for the families impacted,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said in the statement. “We felt compelled to respond very quickly by providing all the support necessary to assist these families.”
District officials opened an emergency enrollment period the morning after receiving the news of One City’s decision, opening the possibility that some students could be enrolled in MMSD by this Friday.
What did Madison Teachers Inc. call for?
In a lengthy statement Tuesday, Madison Teachers Inc. called for One City to return the entirety of the aid it would receive for the school year for the 51 MMSD students, or $474,464.
“When charter schools fail their students, they simply send them back to public school,” the statement said, noting public schools face staffing challenges just like One City. “MMSD teachers and support staff lovingly embrace all scholars that walk through our doors. Public schools do not pick and choose, nor can we just shut down when there are fewer staff."
The union, which represents MMSD staff members, further noted the Republican Wisconsin Legislature’s decision to provide no increase in school district revenue limits for either of the past two school years, creating a challenging budget.
“This situation is not the result of any malfeasance by this particular charter school but is related to an education system designed by a gerrymandered Republican legislature hell-bent on destroying public education,” the statement said. “They do this by severely underfund(ing) mandated services while also funding a second, unaccountable education system on the backs of public schools, under the illusion of ‘school choice.’”
Why is One City closing for ninth and 10th grades?
One City Schools expanded significantly this year, adding grades 5, 6, 9 and 10.
Wiseman told news outlets last week that all five of the school’s core subject teachers who were there at the beginning of the year have left.
“We have had an exodus of teachers since the beginning of this year, and we do not have core subject teachers,” Wiseman said. “I would say overall our teachers were facing the same significant challenges that teachers across the country are facing.
“It’s a very challenging time to be a teacher, and to be a teacher in a startup high school has even more challenges.”
Grades 4K-6 are still staffed, Wiseman said. The school has changed its future expansion plans to grow by one grade each year, with seventh grade next year, eighth grade in fall 2024 and ninth grade in fall 2025.
Wiseman wrote in an email to the Cap Times Tuesday that the school's leaders are "careful stewards of public money."
"One City Schools is 100 percent in compliance with state and federal requirements for spending public dollars," she wrote. "Any claims to the contrary are false."