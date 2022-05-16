Jennifer Mnookin, UCLA Law School dean, will become the next chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The UW System Board of Regents unanimously approved Mnookin’s appointment as chancellor Monday morning, following a recommendation from a selection committee.
Mnookin, who will begin the job on Aug. 4, replaces outgoing chancellor Rebecca Blank as she leaves to become president of Northwestern University. Blank's last day is May 31.
“I deeply admire UW-Madison's dual commitment to educational access and research excellence, as well as its mission to serve and to contribute to the state as a whole," Mnookin said in a statement.
With 17 years of experience at UCLA and six at the University of Virginia, Mnookin is no stranger to working at public universities. In a forum in early May, she said the Wisconsin Idea can serve as a national and global model for public universities.
The university’s tenet of education extending beyond the classroom has even benefitted her own family. In 2020, she said she donated a kidney to her dad. A synthetic solution created at UW-Madison, which increased preservation times for organs outside of the body, allowed her kidney to safely travel from Los Angeles to her father in Boston.
“It's a little example but it's an important one,” Mnookin said of her ties to the Wisconsin Idea. “This is an institution that for a long time has been making discoveries that really make a difference.”
Edmund Manydeeds, president of the Board of Regents, told the Cap Times that Mnookin was the "right selection." He said he was particularly impressed by her vision for higher education and appreciated how much knowledge she showed of the university.
"I think all of the applicants knew the basics," Manydeeds said, "but I think she was able to give us just a little bit more of an indication that she was aware of many facets in Wisconsin and the shareholders at the UW-Madison campus."
Manydeeds also nodded to Mnookin's experience working as an attorney, which will be helpful as she navigates what Blank has described as “one of the more constrained and regulated universities in the country.”
"She's, at least from my perspective, someone who knows about statutes that govern our various campuses in the System in Wisconsin," Manydeeds said. "She was knowledgeable about them."
At the forum, Mnookin also touched on her past six years serving as dean of the law school, which she said largely involves collaboration with hundreds of faculty and about 1,350 students.
"Everything I've heard about her from colleagues at UCLA is that she was an amazing dean," said Steph Tai, a UW-Madison law professor who has known Mnookin for a decade. "She was both transformative and also got the faculty involved in shared governance, so I think she'll be really a great person at UW-Madison."
With a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Harvard, a Yale law degree and a doctorate in science studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mnookin additionally showed her support for the humanities. Her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag — a UCLA political science professor — will also join the UW–Madison faculty.
“Part of what I find exciting about this university is its crossover strengths,” she said. “Maintaining those would be an institutional priority, even though it can be tempting to think that strength needs to follow the direction that student bodies are going.”
Throughout the forum, Mnookin also advocated for ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion at UW-Madison.
“One of the keys to succeeding in these spaces is to ask about belonging and who feels like this university is theirs and who does not feel that way,” she said. “I think that if you can achieve that sense of belonging, it creates the ability to have both safe spaces and brave spaces.”
Part of her current job, she said, included creating a full-tuition scholarship program for those with obstacles on the path to law school, many of them from underrepresented communities. She also helped launch the first endowed Black Law Students Association scholarship and the Graton Scholars initiative, which offers funds to students with ties to Native Nations.
The search for UW-Madison chancellor — which involved a 21-member search committee of regents, students, faculty, staff and community representatives — had been ongoing since Blank announced she would step down last year. According to the UW System, 37 candidates applied, including seven women and 16 people of color.
Mnookin was selected among four other finalists: Ann Cudd, a University of Pittsburgh provost, senior vice chancellor and professor; Marie Miranda, a University of Notre Dame professor and former provost; Daniel Reed, a University of Utah professor and former provost and John Karl Scholz, a UW-Madison provost and professor.
According to the UW System, Scholz will serve as interim chancellor from the time of Blank’s departure until Mnookin begins.