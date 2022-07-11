Former University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is stepping down as president-elect of Northwestern University after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.
Blank, who served as UW-Madison chancellor for nine years, was set to begin her first day at Northwestern on Monday.
According to a Monday statement from Northwestern, Blank plans to return to the Madison area for cancer treatment and will spend the next months focusing on her health and family. President Morton Schapiro, who has led Northwestern since 2009, will remain in the role until a successor is named, the statement said.
“I do not have the words to express to you how disappointed and sad I am to be telling you this,” Blank wrote in a message to the Northwestern community, which she described as "among the most difficult and painful" she has ever written. “Last week, I learned that I have an aggressive form of cancer, which will require all my strength and resolve to fight, prohibiting me from being able to serve as your next president.”
In October, Northwestern announced Blank would become the institution’s first woman president, succeeding Schapiro. In the role, Blank said she would have faced a packed schedule of “multiple events, long days, travel and constant energy, especially in the first year.”
“I have always been able to deliver this in previous jobs,” she wrote in a statement, “but my doctors advise me that the treatments I am starting will make it almost impossible to do the job you need in a new president.”
Blank has deep ties to the campus in Evanston, Illinois. Her daughter was born there and later attended Northwestern as a student. Before becoming chancellor of UW-Madison in 2013, Blank served in Northwestern’s economics department from 1989 to 1999, and also directed its Joint Center for Poverty Research.
A 34-person search committee, which included Northwestern directors, faculty, students, staff and alumni, unanimously recommended Blank as president to the board of trustees.
The 66-year-old — who previously served as an economics expert in the elder Bush, Clinton and Obama presidencies — also left behind a strong legacy at UW-Madison.
“I can speak for all of us in the leadership of the University of Wisconsin–Madison in saying that we’re absolutely devastated by the news,” said interim UW-Madison Chancellor John Karl Scholz. “I know Becky will undertake her treatment with the same energy and focus with which she performed her duties as chancellor.”
In her near-decade of tenure at UW-Madison, Blank accelerated the university’s research programs, achieved record-high graduation rates and developed scholarship programs catering to low-income students within the state. Her work expanded the number of faculty and students, as well as put the campus’ finances back on track after the pandemic brought losses in revenue.
"She is a champion for higher education and was positioned to finish her illustrious career at a university that was also close to her heart and home," said UW System President Jay Rothman. "We will do whatever we can to support Becky through her treatment process and wish her the best as she begins treatment here at UW Health in Madison.”
In a statement to the Cap Times, UW-Madison’s shared governance Associated Students of Madison also expressed gratitude for Blank’s leadership.
“In the previous session of ASM, we were lucky to have the Chancellor visit a Student Council meeting and answer questions directly from our body,” ASM said. “It was a chance that nobody took for granted, and we are incredibly grateful for the time we have spent working with Chancellor Blank.”
A search for the next Northwestern president will now resume under Peter Barris, who led the initial search committee and is the incoming board of trustees chair.
“I was excited to be joining you at Northwestern, a world-class institution that is near and dear to my heart,” Blank said in a statement. “As heartbreaking as this is for me, I take solace in knowing Northwestern is in great hands.”