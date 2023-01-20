After nearly three years, the University Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will reopen Jan. 23 — with new management, a different name and added casual dining service.
Now called Union Commons, the historic space at 803 State St. has been taken over by the Wisconsin Union, which also runs Memorial Union, the Terrace, Union South, and other campus markets and cafes.
Founded in 1907, the private social organization University Club offered event and dining services to its members until it closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. A year later, the club dissolved after financial losses and its board members voted to integrate the space into the university, passing it over to Wisconsin Union.
From September 2021 to May 2022, the University Club also served as a temporary COVID-19 testing site.
Run by Wisconsin Union staff and students, Union Commons will now have food and drink options similar to the Union’s Badger Market. The cafe menu includes pastries, wine, beer, tea, espresso drinks and Rooted Grounds coffee. A separate counter-service dining room offers snacks, a rotating soup selection from Memorial Union and four types of toasted sandwiches.
Union Commons will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and students receive a 10% discount using their Wiscards. The outdoor porch will also be available to patrons during the warmer months.
“We really anticipate this being used by students in a way it wasn't before,” said Mark Guthier, director of Wisconsin Union. “It'll be a nice hangout and study space for students, even in the hours before and after lunch.”
As UW-Madison’s student population has increased over the years — including record-breaking numbers of freshmen the past two years — Guthier said there have been longer lines at Memorial Union and Union South. The additional Union dining option will hopefully alleviate some of the demand at the other two locations, he said.
“I’m excited that it’s another study space on campus, and it’s cute now that it’s refurbished,” said Riley Shew, a UW-Madison junior who worked at Union Commons for its campus preview Thursday. “I had never been inside here before, so I think it's now a fun place to hang out. It’ll be like another Union — but less busy.”
Joel Gerrits, a Wisconsin Union project engineer, said the building received some infrastructure upgrades under the new management. But much of the space’s interior and architecture is the same, including some of the original University Club furniture.
Located on the first floor, Union Commons maintains the homey vibe of its predecessor with a fireplace, leather couches, stained-glass windows, vintage artwork and a small library full of old UW-Madison yearbooks.
Built in 1906, the English Tudor-style building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Wisconsin Union spokeswoman Shauna Brenneman said it was important to retain the building’s historic integrity while also adding some modern upgrades behind the scenes.
Guthier said Wisconsin Union plans to do another major renovation of the building to upgrade its accessibility and service. The Union may also reintroduce table-service dining and event space at Union Commons in the future.