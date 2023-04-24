 Skip to main content
Tour the new Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center at UW-Madison

The new Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center transforms the former Natatorium into a space for all kinds of fitness and wellness needs.

At over 29,000 square feet, the center includes a pool, an ice rink, indoor track, outdoor terrace, a gaming area, teaching kitchen and weightlifting equipment on every floor. There's also an area to relax and recharge, with massage rooms, napping pods and yoga studios. 

Located on Observatory Drive, Bakke opens April 24 on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. 

Bakke Rec Center 042023 02-04212023172008

Rec Well director Aaron Hobson gives a tour of the new Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Thursday.
Bakke Rec Center 042023 03-04212023172008

The willow deck at Bakke overlooks Lake Mendota. The building is designed as a wave. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 04-04212023172008

The cycling room has a wall of 16 televisions so cyclists can ride at any virtual location available on video.
Bakke Rec Center 042023 05-04212023172008

The pool is accessible to those with physical limitations.
Bakke Rec Center 042023 06-04212023172008

One of the gymnasiums in Bakke is located before the member check-in point so it can be used for community purposes.
Bakke Rec Center 042023 07-04212023172008

An accessible treadmill is built into the floor for use by people with physical limitations at the Adapted Fitness area. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 08-04212023172413

Rec Well director Aaron Hobson gives a tour of one of the locker rooms. Unlike in the Natatorium, there are individual showers. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 09-04212023172413

Gender neutral locker rooms are also available, called the "All People's" locker room. They have private changing areas. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 10-04212023172413

The building has four levels, with weight and cardio equipment throughout. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 11-04212023172413

Students take a break during a pickup basketball game in one of the center's multipurpose courts. They can be used for soccer, volleyball and basketball.  
Bakke Rec Center 042023 12-04212023172413

A demonstration kitchen is located near the entrance. It will be used for nutrition classes. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 13-04212023172413

Ice skates are available for rent in the ice arena. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 14-04212023172413

The Sub-Zero Ice Center will be open for community skating. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 15-04212023172413

An electric ice resurfacer is housed in the Sub-Zero Ice Center. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 16-04212023172413

The shape of one of the gymnasiums is rounded at the corners for indoor soccer. The Nicholas Recreation Center, located across campus, has more sharp edges. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 17-04212023172413

Goals are built into the walls in one of the gymnasiums. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 18-04212023172413

An indoor climbing wall, named Mt. Mendota, was built with accessibility in mind. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 19-04212023172413

Those with physical limitations will be able to participate in adaptive climbing. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 20-04212023172413

A gaming center gives a new home to UW-Madison's e-sports team, one of the most popular intramural sports on campus. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 21-04212023172413

Massage rooms and nap pods are some of the features in the wellness area. 
Bakke Rec Center 042023 22-04212023172413

The indoor track overlooks campus and Lake Mendota. Distance varies depending on which of the three lanes are used: one lap equals one-eighth to one-fifth of a mile.

 
 

