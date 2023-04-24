Tour the new Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center at UW-Madison

The new Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center transforms the former Natatorium into a space for all kinds of fitness and wellness needs.
At over 29,000 square feet, the center includes a pool, an ice rink, indoor track, outdoor terrace, a gaming area, teaching kitchen and weightlifting equipment on every floor. There's also an area to relax and recharge, with massage rooms, napping pods and yoga studios.
Located on Observatory Drive, Bakke opens April 24 on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
Rec Well director Aaron Hobson gives a tour of the new Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Thursday.
The willow deck at Bakke overlooks Lake Mendota. The building is designed as a wave.
The cycling room has a wall of 16 televisions so cyclists can ride at any virtual location available on video.
The pool is accessible to those with physical limitations.
One of the gymnasiums in Bakke is located before the member check-in point so it can be used for community purposes.
An accessible treadmill is built into the floor for use by people with physical limitations at the Adapted Fitness area.
Rec Well director Aaron Hobson gives a tour of one of the locker rooms. Unlike in the Natatorium, there are individual showers.
Gender neutral locker rooms are also available, called the "All People's" locker room. They have private changing areas.
The building has four levels, with weight and cardio equipment throughout.
Students take a break during a pickup basketball game in one of the center's multipurpose courts. They can be used for soccer, volleyball and basketball.
A demonstration kitchen is located near the entrance. It will be used for nutrition classes.
Ice skates are available for rent in the ice arena.
The Sub-Zero Ice Center will be open for community skating.
An electric ice resurfacer is housed in the Sub-Zero Ice Center.
The shape of one of the gymnasiums is rounded at the corners for indoor soccer. The Nicholas Recreation Center, located across campus, has more sharp edges.
Goals are built into the walls in one of the gymnasiums.
An indoor climbing wall, named Mt. Mendota, was built with accessibility in mind.
Those with physical limitations will be able to participate in adaptive climbing.
A gaming center gives a new home to UW-Madison's e-sports team, one of the most popular intramural sports on campus.
Massage rooms and nap pods are some of the features in the wellness area.
The indoor track overlooks campus and Lake Mendota. Distance varies depending on which of the three lanes are used: one lap equals one-eighth to one-fifth of a mile.
