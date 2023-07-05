Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a Republican attempt to eliminate 188 UW System jobs related to diversity, equity and inclusion Wednesday, cuts that were intended by GOP lawmakers to curb DEI efforts on campuses across the state.
The action from Evers was one of 51 partial vetoes the governor made to a Republican-authored state budget proposal passed along party lines by both chambers of the Legislature last week. The budget includes a separate provision to pull out $32 million from the UW System budget, roughly the amount the UW System spends on DEI efforts, and require it be spent on efforts to bolster the state's workforce. The budget is now law after being signed by Evers on Wednesday.
The 188 positions can be used by the UW System for any purpose, Evers said, meaning that they do not necessarily need to be used to bolster diversity efforts on campus.
Even still, the governor derided weeks of Republican attacks on campus DEI efforts.
Republicans referring to DEI programming — which is meant to promote belonging and recruit diverse employees and students — as left-wing political ideology “is the wrong interpretation” of its purpose, Evers said.
“That's a talking point from the national level, that people are taking on DEI,” he said, adding that other large Wisconsin companies have similar programs to attract employees.
“And suddenly we're going to say this is a divisive thing?” the governor added. “Give me a break.”
In testimony to lawmakers last month, UW System President Jay Rothman said DEI offices additionally support veterans, first-generation students, women in STEM and people across the political spectrum.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he is disappointed with Evers’ decision to reinstate DEI positions.
“Contrary to Governor Evers’ statements, Republicans are not waging a war AGAINST higher education,” he said in a statement. “We are waging a war FOR higher education by signaling that well-balanced instruction and merit-based advancement should be the foundation of earning a degree.”
Despite the state sitting on an almost $7 billion surplus, Republicans went ahead last week with approving a $32 million cut to the UW System, which they estimated is about the same amount the System would have spent on DEI initiatives.
UW System can request the $32 million if it is used for workforce initiatives, but the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee must sign off on it.
Evers previously threatened to veto the entire budget if it included a cut for the System. He initially proposed a $305.9 million increase to the System’s budget over the next two years.
“Do I think that our University of Wisconsin System and our technical college system can survive well with no increase at all?” Evers said. “Hell no.”
Rothman has previously warned of the System’s dwindling finances due to declining state support for Wisconsin’s public institutions.
Without increased state funding, the System is projected to reach a $60.1 million structural deficit by the end of 2023-24. Rothman said he’s told chancellors to audit the finances of the System’s two-year branch campuses to evaluate their long-term viability.
In a statement, UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch thanked Evers for “his continued support of education in Wisconsin.”
“Supporting student success through state support of affordability and access will continue to be a priority of the UW System as we work with the Executive and Legislative branches,” he said. “We know that Wisconsin is in a war for talent, and investing in the development of talent is key to our economic vibrancy. Together, we have a lot of work yet to do.”