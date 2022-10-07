As the sixth graders gathered in the Olin Park Boat Launch parking lot, Caitlin Hussey told them they’d already biked five miles.
After another five? It would be time for ice cream.
The Madison education and engagement programs manager for the Wisconsin Bike Fed, Hussey was one of a group of chaperones leading Whitehorse Middle School students on the lake loop for its bike-a-thon, a previously annual event that ended about eight years ago and was brought back Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Each day, a different group of a few dozen sixth-graders strapped on helmets and pedaled their way around the lake.
By the time they arrived at the Monona Bait Shop to get that ice cream she had promised, some of the kids were feeling the miles.
“It’s tiring and my legs hurt, but it was also really, really cool to see all those sights and hang out with all of my friends,” Vivi Mahoney said. “And I got ice cream.”
The event was organized by a collection of people including Colleen Hayes, a former Madison School & Community Recreation employee who worked at Whitehorse. When Hayes became the pedestrian bicycle outreach specialist for the city of Madison earlier this year, her former colleague Kristen Grothman knew, “this is it, we’re going to work to bring it back.”
“I just want (the students) to spend time together, having fun doing something outdoors,” said Grothman, who went on Tuesday’s ride. “It’s good for their physical health, it’s good for their emotional health and it’s a time to bond and do things together.”
Hayes said it was "a lot of fun" to be out riding with kids for the three days.
"Kids were excited but also nervous," she said. "I would not call it stressful, but definitely you're really focused on making sure that all the kids come back in one piece, because riding on the street, if it's not something you've done before on a regular basis definitely can be tricky, especially for a kid, but for me it was just fun."
The event was initially discontinued, Grothman said, because it became too much for the teachers to organize getting bikes for the students who didn’t have them — a number that was growing each year. This time, though, the connections with outside groups helped them find resources like the district's fleet of bicycles.
She said she was “smiling the whole time” she rode on Tuesday, despite getting a flat tire toward the end of the trip.
“It was so cool seeing the kids doing it, seeing that they could do it,” she said.
Looping the lake
On Wednesday, the students started their trip at school. They took bike safety lessons in recent days, learning how to signal and wear a helmet properly, among other things. The Bike Fed's Hussey said they wanted the students to “think about ourselves as vehicles,” given the road riding involved in going around the lake.
“A bike is a legal vehicle in Wisconsin and we really want them to be empowered by that but also hold that responsibility,” she said.
From there, they biked to the Capital City Trail, past Garver Feed Mill and crossed Atwood Avenue toward Lake Monona. After a trip down Spaight Street, the group had to walk their bikes through the construction at the Williamson Street-John Nolen Drive intersection before passing the Monona Terrace and stopping for a group photo along the lake.
After a 20-minute break featuring oranges, some bike fixes and the removal of sweatshirts required in the early-morning fall cold, the group continued on the bike path along John Nolen Drive before entering the Monona neighborhoods along the lake, eventually navigating to the bait shop for another break.
After enjoying their treats, the groups rode through Monona back into Madison and toward Whitehorse, where the Wednesday group made it with a few minutes left of lunchtime.
Hayes hopes lessons like those the Whitehorse students received this week can spread across the district.
"Giving kids the opportunity to learn safe biking skills and safe walking skills while they're in school during the school day is very important," she said. "There's probably some people who are like, 'We've just got to focus on reading and math,' and you can actually integrate reading and math into programming like that."
‘All the fresh air’
Hussey said an event like the bike-a-thon provides a “good connection to the community” for the students.
“Community in terms of the neighborhoods around the lake but also community in their school,” she said. “Bikes have that real cool power to bond people.”
She hoped it would inspire some of them to connect with the nature around them and “come back and do this another time, whether it’s this loop or a different path or biking with their family or friends.”
Hayes said it's an important experience in a "big biking city" like Madison, even if the students end up driving more than they bike when they're older.
"Hopefully they think, 'Oh, yeah, I'm on the road, I've got to watch,'" Hayes said.
Some of the students were already familiar with the lake loop, like Linden Spry, whose father was one of the chaperones.
“I love to bike with my dad, but I think it’s a lot of fun getting to do it in a big group of my friends,” she said. “It’s something that I had thought about and then I was like, ‘This’ll never happen at school.’”
Her friend Keira Ames had similarly done the lake loop with her dad, but echoed that she loved getting to do it with her friends, especially being downtown, which has “always been my favorite part.”
Luis Bautista Caballero, meanwhile, called the ride “long” but appreciated seeing the sights along the route. Armando Sanchez Herrera agreed, and especially appreciated the difference of biking versus riding in a car.
“You get to explore more things,” he said. “You learned signals and stuff and it was really cool when going downhill, you just feel all the fresh air.”