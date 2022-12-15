Thousands of students will turn their tassels this week, celebrating their graduation from Madison College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
UW-Madison’s 2022 winter commencement will take place this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Kohl Center, where the university will confer degrees to nearly 1,800 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s students.
Madison College will also hold its midyear graduation ceremony this Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center, conferring associate degrees to 1,275 students.
Comedian, researcher featured at UW
Comedian Charlie Berens will be featured at UW-Madison’s ceremony as this year’s keynote speaker. A 2009 graduate of the university, Berens is well-known for his parody social media videos for the “Maintowoc Minute.” He also hosts the podcast Cripescast and became a New York Times bestselling author for his book “The Midwest Survival Guide.”
Kirstan Gimse, who is graduating from UW-Madison with a doctorate in cellular and molecular pathology, will also give remarks as the student speaker. According to UW-Madison, Gimse will share her journey from high school dropout to doctoral student.
Following graduation, Gimse — a first-generation college student who also holds a bachelor’s degree from UW-Parkside — will remain on campus as a postdoctoral fellow investigating neurodegenerative disorders.
“I hope my story can help other people who struggle with feelings of self-doubt and encourage them to keep reaching towards their dreams,” Gimse said in a statement.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin will speak at the ceremony, her first UW-Madison graduation since beginning her position as chancellor this summer.
Among those graduating from UW-Madison also include an award-winning researcher of disabilities; a founder of the academic support app Demic; a creator of a board game designed for elementary students in Ugandan refugee settlements and District 8 Ald. Juliana Bennett.
Madison College grad to share story of perseverance
Lisa Lindert, who is graduating with an associate degree from Madison College’s paralegal program, will serve as the college’s student speaker. She said she hopes her speech will inspire others to step out of their comfort zones.
“Even though one journey doesn’t turn out the way you thought, it’s okay to reinvent yourself,” she said. “You can still continue to be a leader throughout your life and not be afraid to embark on new journeys.”
A returning adult student and mother of four, Lindert initially dropped out of college after one semester. A lingering desire to return to school and inspiration from her children led her to eventually enroll at Madison College.
“My kids are my greatest achievement, and they started moving on and creating lives of their own,” Lindert said. “I just wanted something that was mine that I could say I achieved, and no one can take knowledge and education away from you.”
While Lindert added that going back to school was nerve-wracking, she’s made it her mission to do more things that terrify her — including sharing her story in front of hundreds.
“My story is not the only story at Madison College like this,” she said. “All of the students there have overcome things to get to where they are. I think that's what makes Madison College such a fantastic place to learn.”