For the past two years, the varsity marching band has anticipated its big return to spring concerts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Since COVID-19 brought a halt to the annual shows, this year marks the first with marching band director Corey Pompey leading the way. In 2019, Pompey stepped in for Mike Leckrone, who retired after directing the band for 50 years.

“It’s just been this long build up to get to this point — not only for the band but also for Dr. Pompey,” said Josh Richlen, a fifth-year band member and two-time drum major. “Everybody’s really excited to see him up on stage performing as well.”

The concerts on April 22 and April 23 take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Kohl Center — the 46th in the band’s history.

Over the decades, Leckrone built a legacy of donning flashy costumes and performing aerial stunts at the shows. They’ve drawn crowds in the thousands, selling out for his farewell in 2019.

But “there’s only one Mike Leckrone,” Pompey said, so people shouldn’t look to the rafters waiting for him to descend.

“Mike flew well and he wore those outfits well. I’m afraid that if I tried to do that, it’d just be a cheap imitation of him,” he said. “I would be doing a disservice to him and to me and the students if I were to try to emulate him in that way.”

Under Pompey’s leadership, Richlen said there has also been more of an emphasis on perfecting and updating the band’s music to fit audiences’ tastes. He said it’s a bit different from Leckrone, who focused more on marching technique.

While Pompey said the event, which Leckrone started in 1975, may look and sound different, the repertoire will continue to get audiences dancing and singing along.

“The goal is to play a variety of music,” Pompey said. “And hopefully, for the majority of the show, we will be playing music that resonates with each and every audience member.”

There will still be heavy doses of “On, Wisconsin” and other Badgers fight songs, but Pompey said they'll go alongside music that celebrates a “coming out of the pandemic.” The lineup includes hits from artists like Rihanna, Diana Ross, Backstreet Boys, Elton John, Justin Timberlake, Gloria Gaynor and Panic! At the Disco.

Richlen's favorite number is a medley of Queen, titled “Bohemian Wait for It.” The mashup features some of Queen’s most popular jams, from “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “Somebody to Love” and “We are the Champions.”

While Richlen will play tuba for the majority of the concert, he’ll appear in the finale sporting his signature drum major uniform, spinning his mace in the tall white hat and bending over backward.

The ending will be bittersweet for Richlen, who’s graduating this spring.

“It’ll be the last time performing music with a large ensemble ever for me,” he said. “It’s definitely a really special moment, and I’ll be sad to see it go.”

For Pompey, he’s just happy to be back in the Kohl Center, focusing squarely on the students and their musicianship.

PHOTOS: UW-Madison marching band practices for spring concert The University of Wisconsin-Madison varsity marching band's spring concert is back after a two-year hiatus.

He hopes the concert will give people a chance to relax and to “forget about all the troubles that may be happening both in our individual lives and around the world.”

“It’s an escape — and just a good time to be together,” he said. “We can enjoy what the students are doing and just enjoy being a part of this wonderful university community.”