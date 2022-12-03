Kiyem Obuseh and Tylor Brackett had a difficult decision to make.
Should they attend their “extremely hard” calculus class? Or should they miss it to try to get a moment with Gov. Tony Evers at a press conference to talk to him about the app they were developing?
The Madison high school seniors decided for the latter, adhering to one of their mottos: “Business over everything.” Obuseh and Brackett got their moment with Evers after sitting in a few open seats in the front row, and their brief conversation confirmed they were all-in on entrepreneurship.
“We decided, OK, if we’re in this for the long haul, we shouldn’t have any trouble actually pitching this,” Brackett said.
They received encouraging words, but it was nerve-wracking.
“Your heart was beating, your palms start getting sweaty before you shake their hand,” Obuseh recalled with a smile. “Do I stand up straight? Do I say, ‘Governor Evers?' Do I say, 'Tony?’”
They’re now in a fundraising cycle, hoping to raise $25,000 through GoFundMe and other investors to pay for the development needed for “SPARX,” their career-focused application aimed at helping high school and college students find their path. Obuseh said the limited career opportunities students are exposed to in high school inspired them to create the app.
“There’s hundreds of thousands of jobs that are out there and we don’t even know they exist,” Obuseh said.
Their work began a year ago, after the two met through their enrollment in the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Early College STEM Academy, in which juniors and seniors take all of their classes at Madison College instead of the local high schools, and earn early college credit. Beyond the academic opportunities, it has given them a more flexible schedule that offers time to work together on the app.
“Being in STEM Academy allowed our minds to grow and be free and be able to think outside of the box,” Obuseh said. “(We thought), ‘You know what, why don’t we just do something no one has done before? Why don’t we just create our own thing and try to explore careers and fields and entrepreneurship that we've never seen anyone do before in this?’”
It also allowed them to meet and build on each other’s entrepreneurial interest. Before they joined, Obuseh attended West and Brackett attended La Follette.
“We have like 30 different notebooks each just with our own business ideas,” Brackett said. “With SPARX, we kind of mashed up a lot of our ideas together.”
Upon completion, the app will have a variety of features to help students. They’ll be able to communicate with their adviser through it rather than by email — key for students who can easily get lost in a sea of emails, they said — and see how certain classes can lead to a wide array of career possibilities. Another tool will show how much it costs to get into a field given degree or certification requirements.
They’re also doing outreach to workers in a variety of fields to create videos explaining their profession and their path into it. The first video they completed came from the teacher whose class they skipped to visit Evers.
Among their most significant challenges throughout the process has been avoiding distractions, they said, recounting times they’ve had to walk by friends playing video games to instead find a room to meet in and discuss next steps for the app.
“Every single day, you see your friends playing and it’s like, ‘Business meeting, we’ve got to go,’” Obuseh said. “We’ve got images of hundreds of whiteboards split up with all different ideas and different customizations and features.”
It wasn’t just friends, either, as they would prioritize their meetings before their homework, too.
“It was tough just keeping each other accountable like that,” Brackett said. “It's definitely helped out a lot now but in the beginning that was one of the hardest parts.”
Both have applied for early decision to NYU and expect to continue working on the app’s development while at college, there or elsewhere. They anticipate another eight to 18 months of work before the app is complete. They plan to first roll it out in MMSD and at Madison College before expanding to the rest of the country and potentially beyond.
Brackett said the experiences they’ve had — meeting Evers, joining the Madison Chamber of Commerce — can make it “feel like we’re (not) in high school anymore,” but Obuseh added that being seniors also gives them “a sense of urgency” on the project.
“We’re going to college and it’s going to be a new chapter in our lives,” he said. “That’s an unknown. We have something that we’re trying to do right now — how fast can we get this train rolling before that unknown?”
They have big plans for their futures.
“This is the start of our journey and the start of our experience in the world of entrepreneurship and how we’re going to grow as businesspeople and helping our communities,” Obuseh said. “We’re going to help our communities way, way more in other unimaginable ways.”
“SPARX is just the entryway to our future,” Brackett added.