Theo, a Bernese mountain dog, enjoys watching birds on TV.
Freya Mowat, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine, can tell this from the way Theo tracks their movements with his eyes and how he lunges toward the screen “as if he’s trying to say hi to the bird.”
As part of her lab’s research, Mowat’s surveying other dog owners on what kind of videos keep their pets entertained. The results could help develop more efficient ways to test eyesight in canines, as well as understand factors contributing to visual aging in both dogs and humans.
“The goal is to figure out what content is universally most engaging for dogs,” said Mowat, who also works in the School of Medicine’s Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences. “This screen-viewing questionnaire was born from a need to figure out a quick yet meaningful and sensitive way of testing vision in dogs.”
The survey, which Mowat said needs many responses for her lab to draw meaningful conclusions, asks owners how their dogs interact with screens and the type of content they find interesting.
“It’s a fun thing to think about as a concept,” she said. “What do our dogs watch when we watch TV? Are they watching it too? But it also tells us what we can do with that information in terms of developing health testing for our pets that's actually meaningful.”
As an optional step, people can also show their dog four short videos and report how the pet engaged with them.
Does your dog snuggle with you on the couch to watch TV on the weekends? Tell us all about it in our #dog #citizenscience survey about dog TV watching! Theo the Bernese LOVES birds on the TV....https://t.co/p04kZA9iLP#weekend #DogsofTwittter #doglife pic.twitter.com/7mIT2pNWdF— MowatLab (@MowatLab) March 26, 2022
Those answers can be helpful, Mowat said, because there aren’t many ways to examine dogs’ eyesight. “The ability to look more into the detail of what dogs can see is kind of a big black hole,” she said.
Doggy eye chart
While doctors can test human vision through eye charts, there is no equivalent tool for canines. Veterinarians can perform crude vision tests on dogs by waving their hands in front of their faces to see if they react or blink. But that only offers binary results, Mowat said: “Yes, it can see, or no, it can’t. There isn’t much nuance.”
Mowat and her lab also tried adapting eye tests for babies but found that dogs seem to get bored more easily.
That’s when the idea for using videos came into play. By showing imagery that captures the pets’ attention, veterinarians and researchers can present them at different sizes or lighting exposures to determine the point in which they start to lose interest.
In creating a parallel way of tracking vision for their furry companions’ eyesight, Mowat said it can also help in her research on how human vision declines over time.
“We need that nuanced test to be able to figure out how things compare in dogs compared with people,” she said.
Guided by dogs
According to the BrightFocus Foundation, which researches brain and eye diseases, as many as 11 million Americans have some form of age-related macular degeneration — a number that is expected to double by 2050.
Since dogs have shorter lifespans, Mowat said pets’ change in vision can serve as early indicators of how their owners’ eyesight may worsen as they age.
“We are exposed to things in the home that may be toxic to us, and it’s quite likely that those are also exposed to our pets because they share our home and lifestyle,” she said, using chemicals, soil contaminants and air pollution as examples. “It could well be that if we start to look at the pets, we’ll see a parallel trajectory. The environment of a person might also affect the dog as well.”
In one of Mowat’s human studies, she has been tracking subjects’ health, vision and memory since the mid-2000s. She is currently recruiting the dogs that belong to the participants to “recapitulate some of the testing” as a way to see how their health correlates with their pets’ health.
“We’re not just frivolously asking what dogs watch on TV,” Mowat said. “It also has this deeper meaning for me and will have deeper implications for what we do in our research. There’s a double benefit here.”